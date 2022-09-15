The McGregor School will implement a new cellphone policy this year.
Distractions caused by cellphones can cause a non-optimal learning environment and unnecessary distractions to the user and the other students in the classroom.
New rules
Upon entry to the classroom, all students will be required to put their cellphones in the designated area as directed by the classroom teacher. A teacher may grant permission for the class or individual students to use/get their cellphones on an as needed basis.
Students will be able to check messages on their phones during lunch and between classes. Parents are encouraged to message students through the school office if necessary to contact their student immediately. Otherwise, students can check messages between classes.
Failure to follow the new rules will have consequences:
First offense, the teacher will take the phone for the remainder of the class period.
Second offense, the phone will be taken to the office for the remainder of the school day.
Third offense, a parent/guardian will be called to come in and pick up the phone.
Fourth offense, the student will not be allowed to bring the cellphone or device into the building for a period of time as determined by the principal.
Failure to give up a phone to a staff member will result in further disciplinary measures. This policy could become more restrictive at any time if the administration and McGregor Board of Education deem it necessary for the successful conducting of the educational process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.