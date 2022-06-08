“We have our horses at the gate and we are just waiting for it to open. Once the kids leave, once that happens and the ongoing abatement is completed, we will be off to the races,” Todd Richter, Nexus project manager told the McGregor School Board members at the May 24 regular meeting.
“Teachers are packing up now,” said Superintendent Brad Johnson.
Remodeling at the bus garage is waiting on pricing for some materials.
The anticipated completion date of the school building remodel is Aug. 26. State review of construction will take place weekly, to make sure everything is done according to regulations.
“Weather should not be an issue,” Richter said. “We had quite a bit of rain this spring, but we will be cleaning up the site to make everything look professional.”
DONATIONS
McGregor Fire Relief donated $2,000 to the softball program and $2,000 for mass trauma response supplies. Officer Cline requested some things like first aid supplies.
Larry and Marcia Doten donated $200 for the fitness center.
The Tamarack Sno-Flyers donated $1,000 for the softball program and $200 for Skatetime. Skatetime is a company that rents rollerskates to students in physical education classes.
STAFFING CHANGES
Board members approved a contract with Brody Simonson to act as e-cigarette prevention coordinator; the expense is covered by a grant awarded to Community Education. Thirty-two hours per week will be covered, Simonson will give a presentation to the board, explaining the material he will be covering.
Cheryl Sorensen’s retirement request was approved. Sorensen, school library, has been training in a replacement and packing things up. Board members thanked her for her service.
Lanae Jackman’s retirement from her Special Education (SPED) paraprofessional position was approved. Jackman has worked for the school district for 23 years.
The high school secretary, payroll clerk position contract was approved.
The board approved a proposed preschool sliding fee scheduled for the 2022-24 school years. The proposed fees are still below neighboring districts. The fee has not been adjusted for several years.
An early childhood coordinator contract with Lindsey Becker was approved; there were some changes from her contract last year, Johnson said. Last year was just a one-year contract to see how it worked. This year the school is entering into a two-year contract with Becker.
The food service supervisor contract with Jay Pitman was approved.
Johnson reminded the board there would be a retirement reception at the Community Center for the staff members who are retiring.
Board members expressed appreciation for the recent powwow held in the school gym. Some members had difficulty hearing and talked about getting an upgraded sound system.
McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska said there was a senior awards day on May 28.
“Legislative session ended without the things we were hoping for,” said business manager Shauna Dalchow. A special session would be helpful to help legislators come to some agreements.
DISCUSSION ITEMS
There was a discussion about whether Juneteenth (June 20) would be designated a public holiday; it is being proposed by the federal government. Board members discussed whether federal holidays should be in the teachers contract. Some federal holidays and work days for teachers and/or students are being discussed.
A few new students were enrolled at the end of May; enrollment is around 448 students now.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
Work session June 14
Regular meeting June 27
Work session July 11
Regular meeting July 25
The location of meetings will be the auditorium while construction is ongoing.
Previous school board meeting minutes are posted at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/district/school-board/school-board-minutes/2022-minutes/284826.
