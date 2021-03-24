As the McGregor School District prepares for a season of construction and remodeling, it now has to make space in the schedule for a second round of bidding.
Rob Brown from Nexus Solutions addressed the ISD4 school board at a work session March 8 about cost overruns based on the first round of bids for the project.
Brown opened his remarks saying, “Nexus promised almost two years ago that this would be a community project and that they would reach everyone in the community, and we have done that. The project was approved by the community because of the trust that was created with McGregor area residents. When we started there was some work to be done in creating that trust. There is still some work to do and we are working toward an understanding of where things are at.”
Nexus is working on some design adjustments. Because several bid projects came in lower than expected, they can keep the overall project cost within budget. They also plan to create some additional bid packages to encourage local contractors to bid on sub-projects, and to try to eliminate some of the markups that resulted in the higher than expected overall cost.
“We are hoping that will allow us to be on target with our promises and to remain on schedule,” said Brown. “Our promises to your community are important and we want to make sure that your community is happy with the project, that the community feels good about the project and that we can stay on course with the task.
“We want to provide as much value for each taxpayer dollar that goes into this project,” he added. “We want to use you as a reference in the future.”
Russ Schumacher from Nexus Solutions also addressed the board, saying that the budget challenges are in the areas of masonry, general construction, controls and the building envelope. General construction is flooring, ceilings, sheetrock, framing walls and painting.
Schumacher explained that in some cases designers may have overshot, like trying to incorporate some features in the bus garage and the learning stairs that ended up pushing the project over budget.
Schumacher said Nexus is reaching out to contractors and other partners to come up with a plan to bring the project within the original budget. He added that the firm is confident of its ability to work with the school board to make that happen. The ISD4 administrative team will have input and ultimately the school board will have approval before the project goes forward.
A second round of requests for bids will go out in April, and depending on the design adjustments that are made, Nexus will figure out how much work can be done this summer.
“More of the work than we anticipated may end up getting done in the summer of 2022. Additional design work is on our dime,” said Schumacher.
School board members had an opportunity to ask questions of the Nexus representatives after the presentation.
Some components of the project will be bid out separately to allow smaller contractors to submit bids on their own. Additionally, they will split out the bus garage as a separate project so that the cost of that project can be evaluated separately to see the cost of that component alone.
The size of the bus garage resulted from the decision to build the new bus garage larger, rather than building an addition to the old garage.
“We made the decision to make the building more functional,” Schumacher said. “That will be recalibrated in the second round of bids by going forward with the original plan. We will build a project that is satisfactory to the community and the school board, and we will do it within the budget.”
Many components came in within the budget. The remodeled areas within the existing building account for most of the overrun. School board member Jordan Moser asked what would happen if the project still came in over budget after the second round of restructured bids.
“We will plan for that by having some alternate scenarios bid simultaneously, so that we have some options to bring the project as a whole in within budget by making some adjustments,” Schumacher said.
Board chair Larry Doten commented that he hated to be in this position.
“I was really hoping to under-charge and over-perform with this project, and I hope we will still be able to do that,” he said.
NEXT STEPS
Nexus staff planned to provide the McGregor School Board with options at its March 22 meeting, so that the company can move forward with requesting bids in April, Schumacher said.
CSI AND WBWF
Sara Moser and Carrie White gave a presentation to the board about the Comprehensive School Improvement and World’s Best Workforce initiatives.
“I’m feeling optimistic,” White said. “The goals of WBWF are the big umbrella goals we are all working toward.”
Some benchmarks staff are working toward are having all students prepared for kindergarten, and having all third grade students reading.
McGregor identified a need to improve reading, math and attendance. Their goal is to be at 90% proficiency in reading and math and 95% attendance by 2020.
Targeted demographic groups are Special Education and indigenous students, White said.
Progress will continue to be measured using testing this year (2021). Math is the focus this year; reading was the big focus last year.
Attendance is an ongoing goal. Working out ways to communicate well with families is an ongoing challenge. The team was pleasantly surprised that the dip in attendance this year was not as large as expected due to the distance learning and other adjustments.
Responding to a question about how close the district came to meeting its attendance goal for 2020, Moser said the district was close to meeting its goal, maybe a little bit short.
“Many kids have not missed a beat with transitioning between in-person and distance learning,” she said.
ACHIEVEMENT AND INTEGRATION PLAN
The achievement and integration goals support the Worlds Best Workforce initiative adopted by the district. McGregor is in year two of three of this plan.
Goals are to reduce disparities in academic achievement among all students, reduce disparities in students’ access to diverse teachers and increase racial and economic integration. The board thanked Moser and White for their work.
“They have done a wonderful job on this project,” said Superintendent Brad Johnson. The WBWF legislation is looking at adding a few extra metrics to the project. “I hope they decide not to do that.”
Superintendent Brad Johnson confirmed that both a Nexus update and a district strategic planning meeting were planned for March 22 at 6 p.m. via electronic meeting.
