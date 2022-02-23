McGregor Schools recognized staff members for February.
QUINN BURK
Paraprofessional
I grew up in McGregor and graduated from McGregor High School in 1998. I went to Central Lakes College. I worked at the McGregor Dairy Queen for 15 years.
In my free time I like to spend time with my children and husband. I enjoy gardening. I am not very good at it though. I like to take my dogs for walks. I love going out on the boat in the summer. I like to watch documentaries.
Most people don’t know:
I do not like pizza! Also, five generations of my family have either graduated or are current students at McGregor School.
I love my job because I get to be a positive role model in helping children become adults. I get to share in our kids’ lives whether it’s helping with a math problem or making sure they feel safe. I get to give back to my school and the community that I love.
STEVE FRAUENSHUH
High School Science Teacher
I grew up in St. Paul and went to college at UMD. I worked in construction before going back into education at McGregor School.
In my free time, I like to read and fill my bird feeders.
Most people don’t know:
I don’t like celery.
I love my job because sometimes the kids’ are fun, but even when they’re not so much fun, they’re funny and entertaining.
KAYLIE SERFLING
ECFE Assistant
I lived in a few different states growing up but graduated high school at Sibley East in Arlington, Minnesota.
In my free time, my favorite things are cooking, baking and spending time with my family.
Most people don’t know:
My family loves to make maple syrup in the spring.
I love my job because helping kids love learning brings me joy.
GRETA KULJU
Bookkeeper/Food Service
I grew up in McGregor since I was in third grade. Before that, our family lived in Duluth. I was the office manager at a local CPA firm here for over 20 years.
In my free time I am a beekeeper. I love spending time in the woods. I am also on the McGregor Airport Commission, chairwoman of the public library in town, secretary of the McGregor Development Corporation for many years, a member of Grace Lutheran Church since 1967, secretary of the ALP at ISD #4 and chair of the zoning board in town. I am also head of the pollinator club at school. And, last but not least, my grandchildren take up much of my time in the summer and I love it.
Most people don’t know:
I was once a radio queen. I used the same toilet as the Queen of Norway at the Sons of Norway Lodge in Duluth. Including my schooling here and work, I’ve been in this building for over 34 years. I am most proud of convincing a HS girl to not get an abortion and now her child is a student here in McGregor.
I love my job because of the kids and I get to see each one almost every day. The hugs I receive from kids are the very best! And, at times, I’ve helped students with things that are out of the ordinary. Most of the staff are OK too (LOL).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.