McGregor Schools has started something new this January and will recognize staff members each month.
“It’s a nice way for the community to get to know the people in the McGregor Schools,” said Brad Johnson, McGregor Schools superintendent.
Each recognized staff member was asked to say a few things about themselves.
Shauna Dalchow
Business manager
I grew up in Isle, MN, graduated from Isle High School and went on to study accounting at St. Cloud Technical College. After college, I worked for the Isle School District as their Director of Finance for 4 years, then for the Royalton School District in the same capacity for 6 years before coming to McGregor.
In my free time I like to read, scrapbook, watch movies and spend time with family at the lake atv’ing, fishing and just being outside!
Something most people don’t know about me is:
People may not know that I donated a kidney to someone with PKD about 7 years ago. I did not originally know the person that I donated to, but was introduced to his need through my mother-in-laws relationship with his sister.
I love my job because:
I love my job because it’s a constant challenge. School finance is an ever-changing field and making sure that every dollar is being used to change the lives of our children, is very rewarding.
Jessica Gilbertson
Elementary Paraprofessional
I grew up in Andover. I went to school for accounting at Minnesota School of Business. I also worked as a Systems Analyst in Fridley before moving to McGregor.
In my free time, I love spending time with my grandchildren, and my family. I enjoy doing crafts & gardening in the spring. I also enjoy mentoring and spending time with kids any chance I get. I love the outdoors, I love water sports and some winter sports.
Something most people don’t know about me is:
I have a new grandson on the way, due May 4! Other then that I’m pretty much an open book.
I love my job because:
I like to use my own personal life experiences to be able to help guide kids. I don’t feel like I am just there for an educational experience, but to help kids in all aspects of their lives.
Jerod Fischer
7-12 Grade English teacher
I grew up in Sauk Centre and went to Bemidji State University before working at the McGregor School District.
In my free time I enjoy spending time with family, fishing, canoeing, watching movies, reading, and doing puzzles.
Something most people don’t know about me is:
I met my wife during the 2012 flood.
I love my job because:
I love my job because of the students and staff I get to work with every day.
Sally Bruesewitz
Elementary Special Ed Teacher
My father worked with the military which resulted in living in a lot of different states while growing up. I have attended 3 colleges earning a B.S. degree in Biology, a graduate degree in Teaching and I am currently finishing an EBD licensure program at Bemidji State.
In my free time I love to go camping and fishing, participate with our labs in field trials and read (especially while sitting outside).
Something most people don’t know about me is:
I don’t like spicy food.
I love my job because:
I love my job because every day is different and it never gets boring.
