The McGregor School District is in the initial stage of developing a strategic plan, working with the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) to provide guidance and assist with the planning.
The school board is seeking input from school district residents and staff to help in identifying the school district’s strengths and areas for improvement.
School district residents and staff can give the school board feedback by completing a survey or attending a community forum scheduled for July 20 via virtual meeting. The information gathered from the survey and community forum will be analyzed by the MSBA and used to help identify school district strategic priorities.
You can provide input by filling out the online version of the “McGregor Strategic Planning Survey” at www.surveymonkey.com/r/McGregorExternal, and click on the “McGregor Strategic Planning Survey” before midnight on July 25, to fill it out. Residents also can stop by the McGregor District office at 148 S. 2nd Street, to pick up a copy and fill it out. Completed surveys should be returned by 3 p.m. July 25, to the district office at the above address.
Finally, residents can call McGregor Schools Superintendent Brad Johnson at 218-768-5126 to request a copy to be sent to your home or request a copy of the survey via email by contacting
The survey will be open until midnight on July 25, 2021.
For any questions, contact MSBA’s Gail Gilman at 507-934-2450.
