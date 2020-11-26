McGregor students honor veterans with paintings ‘Living with Pride’

McGregor High School painting students created a display to honor veterans for Veterans Day.
The artwork was created as part of a reflection on what it means to be an American and the importance of remembering veterans.
Students learned the history and significance of the veterans’ red poppies, a reminder and movement providing respite and relief to veterans around the world.
“In Flanders Fields,” a poem by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae who served in WWI from 1914-1918 was included in the lesson.
