“I always wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl,” said Lisa DeMars, the new principal at Aitkin High School.
On June 6, during a special school board meeting, DeMars was approved to be the replacement for Paul Karelis, who retired at the end of the school year.
Not a stranger to the classroom, DeMars is in her 27th year in education. She has a background in related professions, teaching preschool and kindergarten, being a district improvement specialist, instructional coach and formerly a principal at Onamia Elementary School.
Outside of school, DeMars loves camping, kayaking at the mining pits, bike riding and gardening - especially her flowers. “That’s my dirt therapy,” said DeMars. “(It) kind of helps me regroup and re-ground myself.”
When asked about her ambitions for the Aitkin High School, DeMars replied, “My biggest focus right now is just making sure that we’re a team … the end goal is to support each child to get to graduation.” It is not a new plan for DeMars, as she said it has always been her goal. “Whether it’s in elementary or wherever, (she works toward) building in supports where they’re needed.”
Principal DeMars would like her future students to know that “(She is) excited to meet them and get to know them.” She is also looking forward to learning about who her students are and what their passions are and is excited to be giving Aitkin High School seniors their graduation diplomas at the end of each year.
“That’s an exciting piece of this,” said DeMars. “Being able to see the accomplishment at the end of the year (and) being part of that.”
To the parents of her students, DeMars said that the “Parent partnership is so important in a child’s life.” This partnership between parents and the school is rooted in open communication. “It’s important just to reach out to someone if there is a question … my door is always open,” mentioned DeMars.
If the principal position at Aitkin High School is anything like being a principal at Onamia Elementary School, parents may not find DeMars sitting behind her desk.
“I’m not in my office very often,” said DeMars about her most recent position at Onamia. “It’s important to me to see what’s going on in classrooms.”
