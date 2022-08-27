Meet the interns at Haberkorn

An internship is a common way to get professional job experience in a supervised setting. It can be an addition to someone’s resume, or in other cases, college applications.
According to Southern Utah University, a few reasons to get an internship in high school include seeing if a career field is a good fit, gaining experience, gaining new opportunities and helping to “stand out” on applications.
Haberkorn Law Offices in Aitkin offers internships to high schoolers.
The law office described it’s current high school interns as ...
ASHLYN
“Ashlyn has been working at Haberkorn Law Offices for roughly two years now.
“She is apart of the graduating class of 2022. Her plans for this fall are to be a Bennie at the College of Saint Benedict. Majoring in nursing or biology, she hopes to become a nurse practitioner or a physician.
“In her free time Ashlyn likes to go shopping, spend time with her friends and family and travel. She has enjoyed her time at Haberkorn and is thankful for the opportunity that she has been given.”
ANNA
“Anna has been working at Haberkorn Law Offices since August 2021.
“She graduated with the Aitkin High School class of 2022 while also obtaining her associate of arts degree from Central Lakes College.
“She has enjoyed her time at Haberkorn and is excited to spend the rest of her summer working there before going to Concordia College in Moorhead. While attending Concordia she will be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business finance.
“In her free time, she enjoys being outside, reading, shopping, traveling and being with friends and family.”
BELA
“Bela is going into 10th grade this year.
“She plays volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and track in the summer.
“She loves theater and really enjoys picking up a good book. She started working at Haberkorn this summer and plans to work there over the school year. She is so thankful for Christine in giving her the opportunity to work here, and to Ashlyn, Anna and Gillian, for their patience and how they took her in.”
