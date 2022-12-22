The Rippleside Student Council has both a president and vice president. These two sixth graders may commonly be found at the council events, from passing out gift cards to teachers to participating in Veteran’s Day breakfasts.
Natalie Shereck
Shereck likes to play sports outside of her time at school. The sports include basketball, softball and volleyball. It’s also important to note that she enjoys snowmobiling, too. Her favorite classes are math and reading. When asked how it feels to be president of Rippleside’s student council, she replied, “I think it’s pretty cool.”
Tenly Crowther
Crowther is the vice president of the student council. “Outside of school, I do gymnastics,” said Tenly. She also enjoys horseback riding on the weekends. Her favorite class in school, just like Natalie, is also math and reading.
Importance
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, “Extracurricular activities provide a channel for reinforcing lessons learned in the classroom, offering students the opportunity to apply academic skills in a real-world context, and are thus considered part of a well-rounded education.”
While some may argue that elementary school kids are too young to handle the responsibilities of becoming a student council president or vice president, these two have proved them wrong.
