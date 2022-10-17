Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been awarded over $2 million in Title III grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education for services, programs and faculty training opportunities designed to enhance student support services and facilitate greater student success.

The grant award of $2,035,678 was announced this week and will be dispersed over a five-year period beginning in October.

