High school students across the state are invited to submit a paper and participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute (MNYI) on May 16, for an educational program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) and the World Food Prize Foundation.
At the event, students will engage with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss challenges in hunger and poverty.
In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They provide recommendations on how to solve the problem and better the lives of a typical family in another country. Students then attend a day-long event on campus and engage in hands-on science immersions. They present solutions in roundtables. Students, teachers and parents can learn more at https://docs.google.com/form/d/e/1FAIpQLSehjVVCdlM2vcpUeNwLJsyfa0FloMgsZCgUdVzI15DCOb4r6A/viewform.
By participating, ninth to 12th grade students will receive a $1,000 scholarship to CFANS; present their ideas to statewide experts on May 16; and access other opportunities. Those interested in participating can visit http://mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information. For answers to questions about MNYI or the research papers, please contact mnyi@umn.edu.
