High school students across the state are invited to submit a paper and participate in the Minnesota Youth Institute (MNYI) on May 17 for an educational program hosted by the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) and the World Food Prize Foundation.
At the event, students will engage with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger and poverty.
In order to participate in the program, students research and write a paper on a global challenge affecting food security. They research the country’s food security status then provide recommendations on how to solve issues. Students are then invited to attend a day-long event on campus and engage in hands-on STEM immersions. They present their solutions in roundtables, allowing them to reflect on their unique role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, industry and hunger relief efforts.
By participating, ninth-12th grade students will:
• Receive a $1,000 scholarship to University of Minnesota CFANS
• Present their ideas to statewide peers and experts on May 17
• Access other opportunities, such as participating in research fellowships, exploring international internships, advancing to the Global Youth Institute and more
Hosted by the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) at the University of Minnesota since 2008, the MNYI was started by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Norman Borlaug, a U of M alumnus credited with saving more than a million lives, who always encouraged youth to be in discussions of complex issues through programs like the MNYI.
The World Food Prize was also created by Borlaug in 1986. It is the foremost international award recognizing individuals whose achievements have advanced human development by increasing the quality, quantity or availability of food in the world.
For their participation, the students are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are eligible for special scholarships, internships and other professional opportunities, including a paid Wallace-Carver Fellowships at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A select few also will advance to the World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, a gathering of more than 1,000 world leaders working to advance food security, agriculture and human development.
The Global Youth Institute was developed to challenge and inspire participating students and teachers to identify innovative strategies to alleviate hunger and to expose students to opportunities and careers in food, agriculture and natural resource disciplines.
Of the students who complete the Global Youth Institute, about 92% go on to pursue college degrees in agriculture and science, and 77% choose careers in agriculture, STEM and other fields critical to the fight against hunger.
High school educators and students interested in participating in the 2023 Minnesota Youth Institute can visit http://mnyi.cfans.umn.edu/ for more information.
