A child should never have to fear boarding a school bus or getting dropped off, but across Minnesota, motorists failing to stop for school buses are risking children’s lives. To change dangerous driving behaviors and keep students safe, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety is awarding more than $3.5 million in grants to 32 schools and school bus companies to install stop arm camera systems. The project is a joint effort with the Minnesota State Patrol and its school bus safety work.
“For a parent, the thought of losing a child to a vehicle blowing past an extended school bus stop arm is unthinkable,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Yet we see too many drivers who are distracted or place their priorities over the safety of our youngest Minnesotans. The camera grant project is a significant effort to keep kids safe, hold selfish or inattentive drivers accountable, and change dangerous driving choices.”
STOP ARM CAMERA GRANT PROJECT
The initial grant awards are Phase 1 of a larger stop arm camera grant project. Minnesota state legislators approved funding for this year and 2023, totaling $14.7 million. The funding will be used for purchasing and installing stop arm camera systems and supporting software programs. The Phase 2 grant application process is now open and runs through March 15.
Aitkin Public Schools has been awarded a grant of $6,050 and McGregor Independent School District has been awarded $28,680.
DRIVERS ENDANGERING STUDENTS’ LIVES
Law enforcement agencies work with schools and transportation companies across Minnesota to cite drivers failing to stop for school buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended. In the past five years, law enforcement cited more than 4,600 drivers for stop arm violations.
FOLLOW THE LAW, KEEP CHILDREN SAFE
State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the bus driver activates the flashing lights and has the stop arm fully extended.
Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.
Drivers can face criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
Motorists
Motorists must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that is displaying red flashing lights or a stop arm when approaching from the rear and from the opposite direction on undivided roads.
Motorists should slow down, pay attention and anticipate school children and buses, especially in neighborhoods and school zones.
The best way to be aware of your surroundings at all times is to put the distractions away.
STUDENTS
When getting off a bus, look to be sure no cars are passing on the shoulder.
Wait for the bus driver to signal that it’s safe to cross.
When crossing the street to get on the bus or to go home, make eye contact with motorists before proceeding.
SCHOOL BUS SAFETY RESOURCES
Minnesota State Patrol: School Bus Stop Arm Safety, https://youtu.be/AwKQ2G
psNFE
Stop Arm 30 Second PSA
https://vimeo.com/mastcom/review/ 351049494/52fa3e484b.
