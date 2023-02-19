Boy and school bus
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) announced nearly $1.4 million in grants to help keep students safe as they get on and off school buses.

The program is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments and sheriff’s offices statewide. Phase four grants, the latest iteration of the stop arm camera grant project, go to 19 schools and transportation companies. Grant applicants provided support letters from local law enforcement agencies, an outreach plan and demonstrated need by sharing violation numbers from the last two years.

