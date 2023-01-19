During the McGregor School Board Jan. 9 meeting, Katie Nelson and Jami Pierce recited the oath and became official board members.
Other elected updates included Heather Sorensen as chair, Bethany Sellers as vice chair, Pat Scollard as clerk and Jennifer Brekke as treasurer.
Meetings will remain the first and third Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the high school library.
Committees
The meeting also included an organizational segment, where the school committees were restructured. The committees now include the following:
Activities committee: Sellers, Nelson and Jason Moser.
After school programs/community ed: Scollard, Sellers and Nelson.
Certified negotiations: Brekke, Sorensen, Moser.
Non-certified negotiations: Moser, Scollard and Sellers.
Facility: Moser, Scollard and Nelson.
Finance and budget: Pierce, Moser, Brekke.
Meet and confer: Scollard, Sellers, Moser.
Policy committee: Scollard, Pierce, Brekke.
Student hearings: Sellers, Sorensen, Scollard.
School counseling advisory committee: Pierce.
Other Business
The board members attended the Minnesota School Board Association conference.
Brekke said she watched a McGregor basketball game on HUDL, a platform that helps schools livestream events. “It was so nice,” she said. “We figure (the livestream is) about 45 seconds behind,” noted Superintendent Brad Johnson. Future livestreams and previous games can be watched online at www.team1sports.com/highschool/mn/.
