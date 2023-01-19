Jami Pierce School Board

Jami Pierce recited the oath of office to join the McGregor School Board. Pictured, from left: Brad Johnson, Pat Scollard, Jami Pierce, Jordan Moser and Heather Sorensen.

During the McGregor School Board Jan. 9 meeting, Katie Nelson and Jami Pierce recited the oath and became official board members. 

Other elected updates included Heather Sorensen as chair, Bethany Sellers as vice chair, Pat Scollard as clerk and Jennifer Brekke as treasurer. 

