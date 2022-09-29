Those walking through the halls at Hill City School will see some new faces and familiar faces in new roles this school year.
Adam Johnson has been with the district for 11 years, a teacher at the high school for eight and principal for three, now the new superintendent. “I have been involved in various sports and activities over the years including head football coach. If you ever have any questions, reach out to me at the school at 218-697-2394 or email ajohnson@isd2.org.”
Taking the reins as principal for the school is Mandy Huusko, “I am a new inspiring leader but can NOT be more excited to be a leader at the Hill City School.” Huusko graduated from the University of North Dakota in 2001 and began her teaching career. She earned her masters in education in 2011 and in 2018 enrolled in principal classes.
Carrie Hedlund graduated from Coon Rapids High School, Anoka Ramsey Community College, St. Cloud State and St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. She has three children: Beau, Camdyn and Taylor. She taught ECFE, second grade, fifth grade and coached high school track in Roseau before relocating to the Grand Rapids area, “I am very excited to be teaching in Hill City.
The new counselor is Lindsey Erickson, “I am excited to become part of the Hill City community and ready to have a great school year. I grew up in Grand Rapids and after graduating with my bachelors degree in criminology and psychology, my husband and I moved to Colorado where I earned my masters in counseling and human services with school counseling endorsement.”
Jennifer Johnson is a special education paraprofessional, “I am a half Korean, half American mom to three boys. My mom is from South Korea and my dad is a Minnesota boy. I left the states when I was 8 and lived in Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea throughout my elementary and high school years. I came back to the U.S. in 2006 and have lived in Hawaii, South Carolina, New Jersey, Washington and California before ending up in Minnesota in 2015. I just recently moved to Swan River in June to be with my fiancé and his daughter.” Johnson is educated in nursing and early childhood education.
John Schlaiuter is the athletic director and physical education teacher, “I enjoy sports, woodworking, motorcycles, square body trucks, and being a YouTube certified mechanic. I live in town here with my 4-year-old cat, Ember. She makes the rules, I just follow them.” Schlaiuter has degrees in physical education, health education, fire science and administration.
The high school special education teacher is Tonya Tubbs, “I was a paraprofessional for seven years in the Deer River School District, until I resigned to finish my teaching degree. I am looking forward to seeing what this year brings for myself, the kids and the families. Outside of school, I am married to my husband, Mike. We have three boys. Two of the three have already graduated high school and the youngest is a sophomore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.