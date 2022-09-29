Those walking through the halls at Hill City School will see some new faces and familiar faces in new roles this school year. 

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson

Adam Johnson has been with the district for 11 years, a teacher at the high school for eight and principal for three, now the new superintendent. “I have been involved in various sports and activities over the years including head football coach. If you ever have any questions, reach out to me at the school at 218-697-2394 or email ajohnson@isd2.org.”

Mandy Huusko

Mandy Huusko
Carrie Hedlund

Carrie Hedlund
Lindsey Erickson

Lindsey Erickson
Jennifer Johnson

Jennifer Johnson
John Schlaiuter

John Schlaiuter
Tonya Tubbs

Tonya Tubbs

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.