Summer break is a time for kids to enjoy the warmer weather while teachers and other professionals are prepping for the next school year, including hiring new staff members.
McGregor
According to Superintendent Brad Johnson, “McGregor Schools are welcoming the following new teachers to our district: kindergarten will be adding Kayla Hendrickson; high school special education will be adding Judy Ernhart; high school science will be welcoming Erin Wagner; and Amy Gelhar will be a Title 1 math teacher.”
Aitkin
Dan Stifter, the superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools said, “We will have a number of staff approved at Monday’s (July 25) board meeting.”
New staff at Aitkin High School include: Principal Lisa Demars; Dean Of Students James Henrickson; Activities Director Jason Cline; English teacher Jeri McDonald-Forbord; Industrial Technology teacher Jason Oestreich; Band teacher Taylor Meeks; Agriculture teacher Rocco Di Paolo; and Business teacher Garrett Tetrick.
Rippleside Elementary School hires include: Music teacher Lucy Swanson and Children’s Center Natalie Milbradt.
Hill City
“We are working on hiring two more positions,” said superintendent Adam Johnson. New staffing in the Hill City school district include: Adam Johnson new superintendent/business manager; Mandy Huusko new principal; John Schlauter in PE/AD and Tonya Tubbs special education.
