Chris Maynard, Minnesota Commissioner of Health, issued a statement Aug. 24 recommending that schools require students to wear masks in school for the near future.
However, Maynard also reiterated at Tuesday’s weekly COVID-19 press conference that Minnesota school districts have autonomy with regard to their COVID-19 safety plans, unless Governor Tim Walz declares a new peacetime emergency.
Aitkin County Public Health Supervisor Erin Melz said on Monday that her staff has made sure the county’s schools have a summary of current best practices for schools (www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavi rus/schools/plan.html), but she also acknowledged that school districts will have to decide how to proceed for their own districts.
Aitkin County schools met with Brea Hamdorf of Aitkin County Public Health on Friday and are united in their approach to still recommend, not require masks except on buses.
In July, the Aitkin School District passed a resolution saying it would not require masks for the school year. However, it did leave room open for a state mandate.
McGregor School District Superintendent Brad Johnson said Aug. 27 that, “School board meetings next week may decide to change that, but as of Friday, the previously published plans are still in place.”
