As you enter McGregor Elementary School, a bright display is immediately eye-catching.
Two walls – one with pictures of animals, another with common phrases – introduce staff, students and guests to the Ojibwe language. There are also other signs located throughout the school.
“It’s wonderful to promote the language and culture of the Ojibwe students,” said McGregor Superintendent Brad Johnson. “Since we have approximately 30% of our students of Ojibwe heritage, this provides an opportunity to promote their culture.”
A collaboration between McGregor Schools and the Ojibwe Nation has resulted in students getting a chance to learn Ojibwe, a project started by cultural liaison and Native American Education teacher Dakota Boyd.
McGregor’s cultural liaison position has been around for several years – first funded by the Ojibwe Band, and now by McGregor Schools. Boyd has been in the position for two years.
A member of the Ojibwe Band, Boyd’s job is provide support for the Native American students in the school. She’ll help with everything from conflict resolution and tutoring to behavioral support and organizing the cultural resource center for all students grades K-12.
“(I) do anything I can to help them be successful,” she said.
The latest addition to that are these two walls. Boyd said she was inspired by Bemidji High School, which has a number of Ojibwe words posted around the school with QR codes attached to them to aid with pronunciation.
She started with simple phrases – like “Walk Slowly,” “Be Kind to Each Other” and “Be Safe.” Each brightly colored sign on the wall has the Ojibwe phrase, along with the QR code and the English translation, as well as directions on how to scan the QR code with a cell phone.
Already, Boyd has seen students and staff from all over the school stopping at that wall and the animal wall.
“I really think it allows people within the school to see the cultural diversity that is present,” Boyd explained. “The wall has opened up a chance for students and staff to learn on their own time without being pressured.”
Boyd added that the wall also opens up the possibilities for students to both explore the language and the culture, especially from the Native American students’ perspective.
“It opens up doors for them to teach their classmates and allow them to become more culturally aware,” she said. “If we bridge this gap, it will allow all of our kids to become more educated in Native American culture.”
As for the language itself, Boyd feels more opportunities are needed to share it with the world. While she would like it to be taught as a foreign language, currently that opportunity only exists through online college classes.
“I think that the Ojibwe language is one of the least spoken languages and bringing it into the kids’ lives is opening up a huge door,” she explained. “They become interested in it at such a young age it makes them want to learn more as they are older.”
Johnson, meanwhile, said the wall is a great way to promote multi-cultural learning.
“I would love to see this in more schools and public buildings promoting the heritage of the community,” he said. “This is a way to bring everyone closer.”
