If you’re looking for a nickname for Aitkin’s Kelly Blake, you might want to start with “Queen of the Musicals.”
Blake, who officially retired this spring, has directed Aitkin High School’s musicals since 2008. In that time, she’s directed classics – “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Grease,” and “The Wizard of Oz” – Disney-inspired shows – most recently “Beauty and the Beast” – and the ever-popular “High School Musical.”
She can’t choose a favorite, though.
“I can’t choose a musical that stands out above the others because each musical is so different and has its own unique endearing qualities and memories,” she said. But she quickly added that all the shows were about making the audience feel something.
“I have loved directing a variety of musicals that evoke a gamut of emotions,” said Blake.
Blake has finally decided to hang up her hat, a year later than originally planned. Blake had planned on retiring in 2020 but came back part time for the 2020-21 school year.
“I considered just retiring last year but I felt like I needed more closure since we ended last year with a canceled musical and distance learning,” explained Blake, who took the students through all of the practic for “Music Man” in 2020 before COVID-19 put a stop to the show.
“I wanted to be able to provide myself and my students a ‘more normal’ school year with the hopes of presenting live performances,” she added.
Blake leaves behind a legacy of music programs at AHS after teaching there for 24 years. There is the handbell choir “Fists of Fury” – a musical form traditionally found in churches – and there are the more traditional choices of general music and a variety of choirs.
Blake started by teaching general music, girls’ middle school choir and band lessons. Soon after, she added treble choir for grades 10-12, another female-only choir.
“When I first started, I did not have my own classroom,” she recalled. “I moved room to room to teach my classes.”
Each year, though, she got more innovative. Blake applied for an American Guild of English Handbell Ringers grant, which allowed the district to use a three-octave set of handbells for one year.
Thanks to grants, community donations and district funds, Blake was able to purchase a three-octave set the following year – and handbells became a permanent addition.
“A few years later, the All-Class Reunion Committee donated funds for a fourth octave set,” she said.
Blake is also responsible for adding guitar and keyboard units to the general music program.
Later, guitar and piano classes were added to the curriculum. With her work in choir at the high school, she helped students with Solo and Ensemble contest entries and helping students qualify for All-State and national choirs, as well.
Beside teaching, though, Blake left her mark with the annual school musical, often working with her husband, Gary. She admitted, though, that she can’t pick a favorite.
“Some musicals stand out because of specific actors, and other musicals stand out because of specific ensemble work,” she explained. “I have loved directing a variety of musicals that evoke a gamut of emotions.”
There are still shows she wants to direct, like “Les Miserables,” “Legally Blonde,” “West Side Story” and “The Lion King” when it become available to rent. She’s hoping to direct multi-generational plays and musicals as well.
“Wherever I happen to be, either in Aitkin or other communities,” she said.
She also directed Aitkin’s one-act competition plays. An activity with the Minnesota State High School League, the one-act play allows students a chance to perform a short play at subsections, sections and state – which Aitkin has achieved twice by winning its section.
But Blake also leaves behind a different legacy, one of memories she created with her students.
Sam Sadlowsky, a 2020 AHS graduate, called Blake a mentor and said she is responsible for influencing his choice of a major at Concordia University-Moorhead – vocal music education.
“She’s the reason I found my passion,” Sadlowsky said. “Aitkin Schools and the community have been so lucky to have her.”
Sadlowsky was active in numerous music programs while at Aitkin, taking classes in concert choir and the Madrigal singers with Blake. He was also a sub with the handbell choir.
Sadlowsky said that Blake’s passion for music helped provide opportunities for students in the rural district.
“It’s just really cool,” he said. “I would say that fine arts in any small district is tough. She just took all of her experience and her programs and just made them very successful.”
Sadlowsky said that working on the annual musical was always a highlight. He played an eel in “The Little Mermaid,” Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast” and was scheduled to play Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”
“For a small rural district, Aitkin has one of the best (musical) programs in the state,” he said. “The environment was always high energy and high focus. Not just the musical, but the programs in general.”
Jorde Rinta, meanwhile, got her chance to go on stage in ninth grade as an understudy.
“I had been watching the play so much that I knew it from front to back,” Rinta said. “I didn’t even know the talent, poise, and confidence that I had.”
Both acknowledge that Blake’s love for music has been inherited, something Blake takes great pride in.
“My most tremendous achievement is passing on the love of music to my students,” she said. “I do not have any regrets and I look forward to what life has to offer me.”
Rinta knew that the love for music has been shared – and will continue.
“She has put the love of music into so many hearts,” Rinta said. “I am sure that, even after retiring, she will continue to spread the love of music with (Gary) as they did to every class she taught throughout the years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.