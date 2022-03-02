Progress update on McGregor School construction project

Construction Manager Brian Lonquist from Nexus Solutions gave an update to the McGregor school board on the school’s addition and renovations project at the Jan. 24 regular board meeting.
Lonquist summarized the status of the project, saying that now that the final brick veneer has been selected and ordered, and the parapet framing and roof insulation are complete, crews are just waiting for snow removal to be completed to start roof membrane placement.
Last week, parapet framing and roof insulation work were on the schedule; snow and low temperatures could constrain those activities.
After snow is removed from the roof, work will be done on roof placement, exterior insulation and brick veneer installation.
Work on remodeling the occupied spaces will commence after the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
DONATIONS
Also at the Jan. 24 meeting, the board voted to accept a donation from the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation’s Sam Oden Memorial Fund in the amount of $6,000 for the school ice skating rink.
Donations were also accepted from the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative, ($5,249.96),Minnewawa Sportsman’s Club, ($10,000 for boys and girls basketball), Tim and Teri Arnold, ($250 for the sophomore class), Lawler Area Community Club ($1,000 for picnic table supplies) and Jill Crawford, who donated $45 to the general fund.
The board approved accepting a Youth E-cigarette Prevention and Cessation Initiative Grant for the period of March 1, 2022 – Feb. 29, 2024 in the amount of $125,000 each year for 2 years.
STAFFING CHANGES
High school special education teacher Linda Hugill’s retirement was approved, effective June 3.
The move of Jon Jacobs from Assistant 1 Football Coach to Head Coach, beginning in the fall of 2022 was approved by the board.
Bryce Koehler will transition from Assistant 2 Football Coach to Assistant 1 Football Coach, beginning in the fall of 2022.
Also, the resignation of Debbie Johnson was approved, effective immediately.
Board members and administrators thanked Johnson and Hugill for their years of service to the district.
At the Feb. 14 special meeting of the school board, the retirement of ADSIS teacher Kathie Serfling was approved.
In addition, Livia Carlstrom’s maternity leave was approved, to begin on or about May 22 and go through the end of the year.
A memorandum of agreement was approved between the school district and Rebecca Hagen.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The district currently has four confirmed COVID-19 cases with a total of eight students quarantined. The CDC recommendations relating to COVID-19 isolation time will continue to be followed by the district.
Board members have come to the conclusion that live streaming board meetings on Facebook may not be the best approach. The board would like to encourage people to attend meetings in person if they have problems or concerns so the board would be able to give feedback as appropriate.
There is a head lice issue in a class; board members agree that the school nurse should use her best judgment on what needs to be done in order to resolve the issue.
The district will be doing a student survey this year in March. Information will be going out to parents before the survey is given to students.
An increase in substitute teacher pay was discussed in order to retain subs and be consistent with pay in the surrounding districts.
A draft 2022-2023 school calendar was discussed. Revisions will be made accordingly and presented at an upcoming meeting.
The next regular meeting of the McGregor School Board will be March 28 at 6 p.m. There will be a work session on March 14 at the same time.
