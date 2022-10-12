This is part two of a “He SEAD, she SEAD” story concerning Social Emotional Learning (SEL) also known as Social Emotional Academic Development (SEAD) in the Aitkin County School Districts that printed in the Aitkin Age Sept. 28.
Aitkin County’s Independent School District #4, McGregor School has an SEL program which in the state of Minnesota, state law or regulation requires districts to integrate SEL or character education into the school curriculum.
The Minnesota Board of Education has defined competencies and learning goals for grades K-12 aligned to the core social and emotional learning competencies defined by the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL - https://casel.org/).
The Minnesota Department of Education defines it as “SEL is broadly understood as a process through which people build awareness and skills in managing emotions, setting goals, establishing relationships and making responsible decisions that support their success in school and in life.” (https://education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/safe/social/).
Michaela Jackson is a licensed social worker and mental health practitioner working with Northern Pines at the McGregor School.
MCGREGOR SCHOOL
Jackson said, “In McGregor we are currently teaching from the Second Step Program, this program is taught to our kindergarten through sixth grade students.”
“We start by teaching a unit on skills needed for learners. This includes how to be better listeners, understanding different perspectives and being respectful and empathetic,” continued Jackson. “Another unit is emotion management; this unit covers things such as how to manage your anger, feeling of stress, making friends and when you have conflicting feelings. The final unit covers problem-solving skills; this includes how to look at our problems and follow the five problem-solving steps, you then look at classroom problems, or peer problems and how to best solve these.”
Critical Race Theory and/or gender identity programming is not covered in the program at McGregor, said Jackson.
When Jackson was asked, “Why do you think there is a push against SEL by some?” she responded, “I believe that there is a push against SEL by some due to a misunderstanding/lack of understanding of what it is and what is being taught. These are skills that every person in the world benefits from. I believe that once people have a better understanding of what SEL is, they would be more encouraged for our schools to have this.”
Talking about individual needs of children in a classroom setting, Jackson said, “In the classroom setting I like to try to put things in the perspective of the whole class.”
“If a student comes in and shares that someone on the playground said something hurtful, we have a conversation in the class about - if we don’t want something like that said to us and it makes us feel bad then this is something that shouldn’t be said to others,” explained Jackson. “We talk a lot about respecting each other and giving everyone an opportunity to feel safe and included here in McGregor. We also talk a lot about how this isn’t something you will learn here and then can forget, this information will apply to all areas of life.”
Currently, Jackson is the only SEL instructor in McGregor’s elementary school, although Jackson noted that there is a similar program in the high school called the BARR program. “This (BARR program) is for grades seven through nine and is taught by high school teachers.” Jackson said, “I am a licensed social worker in the state of Minnesota with a bachelors in psychology as well. Our school counselor in the high school is hopeful in the future to have more SEL opportunities for our high school students.”
In closing, Jackson said, “I think SEL lessons are a vital piece for students to learn in schools. Students currently need additional support in learning these core things like managing emotions, how to deal with personal conflict and how to manage their stress. As many people are aware, there is a major mental health epidemic currently going on in our society, with skills they are learning at a young age in SEL lessons they are better equipped to help deal with the stressors of life in a healthy way.”
BARR PROGRAM
Building Assets, Reducing Risks (BARR) is a program taught to all seventh through ninth graders at the McGregor School.
A pdf of McGregor’s BARR programming information can be found on the school’s website at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us. The pdf states, BARR “is a strength-based educational model originally created to help students manage the transition to high school. The two fundamental pillars in BARR are creating positive, intentional relationships and using real-time student data in collaborative problem-solving settings to guide instructional action.”
Nikki Sather is the BARR coordinator at the school, “The weekly I-Time lessons are designed to help build assets in students. It is called I-Time because students are learning about themselves and building personal strengths/assets (www.search-institute.org/our-research/development-assets/developmental-assets-framework/). All the lessons include team-building activities and education in communication and social competencies centered around various topics. Currently our lessons are focused on building a connected community.”
Sather explained this week’s lesson, “Our I-Time lesson this week was called Conversation Dice. The students are asked to pair up with a classmate they don’t know. The teacher asks, ‘Have you ever entered a room and not known anyone?’ Starting a conversation can be challenging. We’re going to do an activity today (Oct. 6) that involves practicing conversation starting and hopefully we’ll find out new things about our classmates. The students are given a handout with questions to ask their partner numbered 1-6. They each get a chance to roll the dice and ask and answer questions.
“At the end of the lesson the teacher facilitates a group discussion about making new friends and what they learned about their classmates,” finished Sather.
More examples can be found on The BARR Center’s webpage: https://barrcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Virtual-I-Time-Volume-3-Lesson-1-Rainbow-in-the-Clouds.pdf.
