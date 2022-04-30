When Torrey and Alissa Boser issued a challenge to users of Pete’s Retreat and Campgrounds in Malmo, little did they know the response they would get.
“Last spring, we heard about Aitkin Rippleside School collecting aluminum can tabs for the Aitkin Lions Club,” said Alissa. “The Lions Club donates them to the Ronald McDonald House and we thought it would be a great idea to make it a campground competition while also helping families in need.
“We made the announcement to our seasonal campers in April 2021 via email that we were going to have this contest to see who could collect the most and explained to them what we were doing it for. Little did we know that we would have so much participation.”
The Bosers set an amount at 100 can tabs = one free ice cream cone.
“We had people bringing in thousands at a time,” said Alissa. “We ended up raising just shy of four-six gallon pails full of can tabs. We think it was close to 75,000 can tabs that were raised. That is a lot of ice cream cones.”
This year, Pete’s Retreat has upped the ante. Here are the rewards offered for tabs this season: -100 tabs - free fountain pop; 300 tabs - free cake cone; 400 tabs - free nachos; 500 tabs - free ice cream bowl/waffle cone; 600 tabs - free chicken strips; 8,000 tabs - free Heggies pizza; 10,000 tabs - free t-shirt; 13,000 tabs - free hat; 40,000 tabs - free sweater/sweatshirt.
The Ronald McDonald House usually receives 40 cents to 50 cents per pound of can tabs. There are approximately 1,200 can tabs per pound.
“So even though Pete’s Retreat only collected enough can tabs to have $62.50 being donated to the Ronald McDonald House,” said Alissa, “we are still honored that maybe we can feed a family there with their sick child for one day. “
Last year, the Ronald McDonald house raised $6,000 in can tabs which is over 13 million can tabs.
The Bosers said the public is invited also to participate in the Pete’s Retreat can tab contest, or save up tabs to stop in and get a free ice cream cone or something else off the prize list.
