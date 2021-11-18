In a 15-minute special session on Nov. 8, the McGregor School Board addressed a slate of changes to its staff roster.
The board approved the resignation of full-time elementary paraprofessional Dakota Scales effective Oct. 20.
Bob Staska’s resignation as head football coach was accepted.
Becky Hagen’s resignation as head volleyball coach was accepted.
The district did some tune-ups to its basketball coaching staff roster about two weeks prior to the start of the basketball season on Nov. 22.
Anthony Pierce’s resignation of his assistant boys basketball coach position was accepted and he was approved as the new head coach for boys basketball for the 2021-2022 season.
Jerod Fischer resigned his position as the junior high boys basketball coach and accepted the assistant coach position for boys basketball for the 2021-2022 season. Both changes were approved.
Zach Hawkinson and David Robb were approved as the junior high boys and junior high girls basketball coaches, respectively, for the 2021-2022 season.
Andrea Bohn was approved as the assistant girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The board reviewed and approved the updated COVID-19 matrix, which requires a 14-day masking period prior to entering quarantine and after close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Board members heard an update on the activity bus, but the bus has not yet been reinstated.
An update on the cost of the new construction revealed to board members that an unexpected need for heating brick and block for the construction process will cost the district almost $48,000 to build a shelter to keep block warm plus an extra $5,000 for propane fuel for the heat. Setting this all up will push back the timeline for completion again; the project has already had delays from contaminated soil, wiring and rain this year.
UPCOMING MEETINGS
The next regular meeting of the McGregor School Board is Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. There will be an audit presentation via zoom.
The next special session will be a truth in taxation hearing on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The December regular meeting will be on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.
