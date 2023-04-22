Rippleside Elementary, Aitkin - April 2023 students of the month

Easton is a joy to have in our classroom. He is kind and helpful. He is always a role model to those around him. He works hard and stays focused. He thinks deeply about what we are studying and is always ready to add insights or questions.
Lily Monson
1st Grade - Rippleside
Lily has a huge heart and cares so much for her classmates and teachers. She will always put others first before herself. Lily will also carry on a conversation and it is so fun to watch her and her classmates’ expressions.
Autumn Molloy
2nd Grade - Rippleside
Autumn is one of the kindest students, always willing to help out. She is very respectful to staff and peers. She shows responsibility and tries her best on everything. She is a wonderful role model for everyone. Autumn has a bright smile and is always positive.
Mason Gerhart
3rd Grade - Rippleside
Mason is such a wonderful student, classmate and friend to those around him. Mason is a great student who is responsible and always does his best. The most amazing thing about Mason is his kind and sweet heart. Mason is a joy in the classroom.
Alayah Teal
4th Grade - Rippleside
Alayah is always spreading cheer and her smile lights up the room. Not only is she friendly, but she is a hard worker. She completes her work on time and is not afraid to seek help. She is an all-around wonderful person and a joy to have in class.
Nora Schletty
5th Grade - Rippleside
Nora has a wonderfully creative mind. She is a model student by working hard academically and always giving 100%. She is a superior friend and shows kindness and helpfulness daily.
Brooklyn Raiche
6th Grade - Rippleside
Brooklyn is a delight. She is cheerful and focused. She is interested in learning and actively working on being a positive contributor to our school. Brooklyn makes great choices and is an absolute joy in our music program.
