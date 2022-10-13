Lions pop tab

From left: Tom Bruss, Beth Lundgren, Aaron Samuelson and Sarah Emery.

 ISD1 Photo

Aitkin Lions member Tom Bruss presented three Rippleside Elementary teachers with winnings from the 2021-2022 pop tab competition. From left: Bruss, Beth Lundgren, Aaron Samuelson and Sarah Emery.

