The kindergarten through third grade Christmas concerts will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2.
Winter Wonderland
Kindergarten/First Grade 6:15 p.m.
Second/Third Grade 7:15 p.m.
Aitkin High School Auditorium
Due to very limited seating at the high school, the evening performances are reserved for family and very close friends of the performers.
There will be two matinee performances on the same morning in the Rippleside cafetorium: Kindergarten/First Grade program matinee will begin at 9:30a.m. Second and Third Grade program will begin at 10:05 a.m.
The concerts are free to attend
