The McGregor Area Scholarship Foundation is holding its inaugural Facebook silent auction.
In order to take part, join the Facebook group “McGregor Class of 2021 Online Auction Scholarship Fundraiser.” Items are donated by seniors as they become available. Bids close Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m.
The Class of 2021 is also raffling off a 2021 Polaris Sportsman 570. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased by calling Cheryl Martin 218-768-3339.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.