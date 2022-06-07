Since 1955, Catholic United Financial has supported more than 5,000 members with scholarships  to help defray the costs of tuition and expenses of post-high school education.

This year, the  association awarded more than $128,000. Scholarship recipients will attend college, trade  school or a diploma program in the fall of 2022. More details about this scholarship and Catholic United can be found at www.catholicunited.org/scholarship or by calling 800-568- 6670.

Kelsi Welle was one of the recipients of a scholarship.

