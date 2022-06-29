The curriculum review plan process was a main topic at the Aitkin School board meeting June 20.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Taneal Palmer, a volunteer for the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) review curriculum committee addressed the board. Palmer spoke about principles being eroded in the country.
“The social component is the idea that anyone in the public school sector should be engaging and actively attempting to socialize my child in one way or another,” said Palmer. “That is my job and as a parent, as families’ rights as sovereign individuals, to make those choices for their own children.”
Palmer said that when her family moved here, they chose Aitkin for many reasons which included small town values. As for the emotional component of SEL, “It is not an educator’s job to conduct the rules and responsibilities of a licensed therapist.”
Aitkin resident Jennifer Cummings spoke to the board about the meeting minutes from May 16. Cummings questioned why comments from visitors/community members are not included in the minutes. Cummings said, “There should be at least a record of individuals speaking to the board.”
COMMUNITY ED
Lara Parkin gave a “year at a glance” report of the Aitkin Community Education program.
Parkin said out of 53 total classes/programs, there were approximately 2,500 participants with a gross revenue of $98,000.
She then broke down the programming total for adult programs, youth programs, the Age to Age intergenerational programs and bus trips.
When talking about community partnerships, Parkin said, “That’s something that I’ve worked really hard on, creating strong community partnerships with local nonprofits and businesses in town.”
A new online registration system was put in place at the beginning of the year to make it easier for participants to register for programs.
She also talked about the employee hours pre-COVID and now. Currently, Parkin is working at a .9 position (a .9 position represents a fraction of what a full-time employee would work) doing the work of two full-time people. Later in the meeting, Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter made a motion for adding a .5 position through grants.
The Aitkin Children’s Center currently has 61 students enrolled for next year with spots still available to fill.
Parkin then gave a report of things she’d like to see happen with community education which include: more programs and collaborations, expanding current programs and determining what the community can do to help with the programming.
“What I need from the community - I really rely on people who step up to teach classes,” said Parkin. “Let me know what you can offer if you want to teach a class, if you have a passion...”
There will be added wrap-around child care for preschoolers so parents will not have to make other day care arrangements. There will be an outdoor classroom in the winter. The classroom will be in the Rippleside garden space with a yurt-style tent.
She finished with an announcement of state park trips. “We are going to Father Hennepin on the south side of (Lake) Mille Lacs this week and then Kathio, Banning, Jay Cook, Charles Lindberg and Itasca will be the last one.”
CURRICULUM REVIEW
The board decided that five community member volunteers should be included on each curriculum advisory/review committee. Thirty-nine parents/community members have volunteered to participate in the committees.
How to select five could be a challenge. The board will recommend that the district curriculum advisory/review committee assist with the selections.
Board member Jeremy Janzen said, “I think, ultimately, it’s going to be how many are we wanting on each committee and then have a vote.” Stifter would like to ask the district curriculum review committee for guidance on selection.
Board member Joe Ryan said he liked the idea of five volunteers per committee. “Bring all volunteers in for a meeting and we can break out seven or eight different categories of curriculum areas,” said Ryan. He said that people could request which committee to be on and then suggested the board have a committee vote on “extras” who don’t specify what committee they’d like to be on. “To have parents and community members be a part of something very unique is long overdue,” said Ryan. “This is why we’re here. We are going to see some very positive things from this.”
THE AITKIN AGE
Ryan would like to see speakers’ names identified in the meeting minutes. The response was that this is not required. If people ask to be on the agenda, they would be named.
Ryan then asked if anyone from the Aitkin Age had been in to discuss commenters.
“There are no comments in the board minutes because it’s not part of the body,” said board member Cindi Hills. “That’s completely separate from what the paper would write.”
“If they (the Aitkin Age)are making an effort to come to the school to verify the accuracy of the stories they are reporting, I hope we are doing our due diligence to make sure names are associated with statements and comments in the interest of accuracy,” said Ryan.
“Their role is to summarize what is happening,” said Hills. “I would think that the paper would not want to have other people summarizing what was happening at the meeting.”
“They have not been very accurate on a few occasions. It’s something we owe the community,” said Ryan.
Hills suggested speakers could sign in and list their names as a source if they choose to. “We could have a voluntary sign up sheet right on the table,” said Hills.
It was said that it would be difficult to verify accuracy with guest speaker “quotes” because the speakers don’t have the opportunity to confirm the meeting minutes.
“If the Age doesn’t get it right then we know the end results, circulation keeps going in the tank,” said Ryan.
BUDGET
District Business Manager Heather Hipp provided budget information for fiscal year (FY) 2022 and proposed FY2023 to the board.
The district had deficit spending in the amount of $327,769 in 2022. “We will see another shift and increase in 2023. Applications for educational benefits will need to be collected,” Hipp said. “Food service (numbers) may fluctuate a little bit with the number of students enrolled.” The Capital Projects Levy (CPL) is included in the proposed budget. “If it (the CPL) had passed (previously) it would have made a huge difference for a lot of us,” said Hipp.
Fund 1 General Fund: Expenditures decreased due to cpl in the amount of $1,428,952. Salaries and benefits increased and revenues decreased.
Fund 2 Food Service: Expenditures and revenues decreased. The last two years of funding came from the federal government. The supply chain funding is not expected to continue. “We will see those revenues decrease in fy23 - changing back to the national school lunch program,” said Hipp.
Fund 3 Transportation: Expenditures increased by $22,864. A bus purchase that was funded through Fund 3 will now be funded through Fund 5 with the cpl. The district plans on purchasing one bus this year.
Fund 4 Community Services: With people back to pre-pandemic activity, Hipp said to plan on expenditures increasing and revenue decreasing.
Fund 5 Operating Capital: There was a decrease in Fund 5 revenues due to declining enrollment, expenditures will increase by $608,678 due to the cpl. Revenues increased by $815,720.”
Hills asked who manages the investments on this money. Hipp responded that PMA (Educational Resources) is used by this and typically many other schools for investments. Hills asked if the board considers looking at investment providers and comparing what the provider fees and rates of return are. “I’ve worked closely with them (PMA) for a lot of years and they do a great job,” said Hipp
The revised 2022 and preliminary 2023 budgets were approved.
OTHER BUSINESS
The principal’s contract for 2021-2023 was talked about with Janzen asking if there would be a performance review every summer. The answer to that was, yes. Hills said she is excited for new principal Lisa DeMars to start and wishes Paul Karelis well.
Northern Pines contract was approved. The mental health center provides support to both the high school and Rippleside Elementary.
Candidates for the school board who would like to file affidavits of candidacy have from Aug. 2-16 to file.
Jason Cline submitted a resignation for his position of dean of students which was approved as was his request to take on the role of activities director. It was decided to post the available dean position for the high school June 21. The dean falls under the teacher’s contract and the position would be full-time at the high school unless Rippleside Principal Andy Dokken would be unavailable and the presence was needed at Rippleside.
It was approved to hire a dishwasher at the high school.
Interviews were conducted for an elementary music instructor. The board hired Lucy Swanson for the position.
The board approved the purchase of a van. One van owned by the school is going out of commission in December and another will be out next October. “You have to order them and hope you get them,” said Stifter. Bids submitted were from Mills Ford in Baxter and Aitkin Motor Company.
MORE COMMENTS
At the end of the meeting, Cummings played a recording from Brad Edwards, a ninth grade student from Rosemount/Apple Valley/Eagan. Edwards was telling his local school board about his freshman year at that school. He said the board was promoting activism more than promoting education. He spoke of being a white victim of racism.
When the recording was finished, Cummings said “It’s (discrimination) happening in this state and it better not happen here. I will do everything I can to make sure all of the kids are treated equally and are given equal opportunity without political agendas and ideology.”
Palmer also spoke again to clarify to the board that she is a volunteer for the sel review curriculum committee.
Minutes from Aitkin School Board meetings can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school board.html. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FguobwTmGn4.
The next regular meeting of the board was rescheduled from July 18 to July 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Aitkin High School Media Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.