The Aitkin School Board voted Jan. 13 to move the date of the second vote on a capital projects levy to Aug. 10.
The district is currently looking at about a $1 million shortfall, meaning cuts to essential staff and technology for students could be coming.
The board originally decided in September to move forward with a May 11 date for the second vote.
However, after the new board was seated last week, Superintendent Dan Stifter explained that the board would have to change the review and comments to the Minnesota Department of Education before it resubmitted its application to go out for the CPL.
As a result, Stifter wasn’t sure if there would be enough time to get materials out to the public and educate residents about the need for the levy.
New board member Dawn Houser also voiced concerns about not having enough time.
“As an outsider, the failing of the levy was a lack of information to me,” explained Houser, saying that the failed Nov. 3 vote had a lot to do with the public not understanding the need for it.
Board members Jeremy Janzen and Joe Ryan agreed with Houser, with Janzen saying, “If we’re not honest with the public, it’s never going to pass.”
Ryan added, “We have to move it out. We have to do it right.”
Cindi Hills, who pushed the earliest possible date for another vote last month, disagreed.
“I think we need to roll up our sleeves and do the work,” Hill said about getting the educational information out to the public. She also added that delaying the vote could lead the public to perceive the CPL as a want and not a need.
Houser came back to say that, as a member of the community during the last vote, there appeared to be a perception of lack of transparency on the part of the board. She also pointed out that the land purchase for a potential new school – done in 2016 for $750,000 – has bothered the public.
INCOMING BOARD
The Aitkin School Board sat one new member and assigned new officers, with Dennis Hasskamp taking over as board chair from Hills. Noel Bailey will serve as vice chair, Hills is the new board clerk and Kevin Hoge is treasurer.
COVID-19 LEAVE
The board voted 6-1 to allow staff members to use up to 10 days of leave if needed for COVID-19 quarantine or infection.
While a state mandate regarding that leave is ending, Stifter made the case that staff members should have access to the same amount of time this year as staff members did in 2020.
SUPERINTEINDENT REVIEW
The board also discussed a performance review for Stifter, as well as the establishment of both short- and long-term goals.
Members of the board debated how often to review and whether the goals should be a part of the review. The board sent the discussion back to the personnel committee.
