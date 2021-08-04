School Board tours land purchase

The Aitkin School Board took steps forward July 26 regarding the 221-acre parcel the district purchased in 2016.
School board members toured the property and then came back to the Aitkin High School media room to hear presentations from Jeff Schiltz from ICS and then Mike Schellin and Dan Miller from JLG Architects.
The first 20 minutes of the discussion were not available to the public or to the media online due to technical issues with both Google Meet and with the stream the district usually provides on YouTube through Video Production.
The property, located at 34305 405th Pl. in Aitkin, is in large part open farmland but also a portion of wetland. The school board arranged a vehicle tour of the parcel, going around the property to the four different designated areas on the JLG map.
That map from JLG also proved to be part of an exercise JLG asked board members to participate in once the meeting reconvened in the media room. Two large versions of the map were provided, along with building markers at scale, so the board could try to see what would fit on the property and where.
Following the tour, board member Dawn Houser said that communication with the community may have broken down on the purchase of the property but that the purchase of the land was correct.
“I think the perception in the community is that the board jumped the gun,” she said. “That just wasn’t the case.”
Fellow board member Cindi Hills also took the position in support of the purchase, both in terms of what the district paid for the property ($750,000) and in acquiring a site with a sufficient amount of land.
Hills also pointed out that when the first two referenduma failed in Aitkin, many said they weren’t in favor because the district didn’t have land purchased.
“Now, ironically, people are upset about the land purchase, so they voted ‘no’ last fall,” Hills said.
Miller said part of the process moving forward – whether the district decides to keep the land, sell it or some combination of the two options – will be educating the public.
“You’ve already got that investment,” he said. “I think the next step is showing them what that investment is worth. We’re just a tool in the toolbox.”
The exercise with the maps took about half an hour, as board members weighed options like one campus for all the district schools and activities, what schools should look like and how to best use the land.
Aitkin Schools Superintendent Dan Stifter said following the meeting that the district is “looking at a variety of options,” and that the map exercise proved valuable to allow board members to see how the pieces would fit together.
