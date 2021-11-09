School levy passes

Given a second chance and the opportunity to better communicate needs to the community, Aitkin Independent School District #1 passed its capital projects levy (CPL) Nov. 2.
The final votes were 1,595 votes yes and 828 votes no and were certified by the board Nov. 8.
The CPL will start in 2022, with the district receiving $900,000 a year in additional tax revenue per year for 10 years. The money is being used by the district to handle information technology upgrades, improve technology equipment, infrastructure, school bus needs and deferred maintenance, among other items.
Superintendent Dan Stifter expressed thanks and relief following the vote, which failed on its first attempt last year for $500,000 a year for 10 years.
“We stayed true to and consistent with our message and I think that helped people support the capital projects levy request,” Stifter said. “We had more people involved with getting the message out of our needs. It was more of a community effort. We had more time to create our messages and share our stories.”
The district hired Rapp Strategies to try and get the message better communicated on this second attempt and also created a special website where people could – among other activities – factor what their new tax rate would be.
STATEMENTS FROM AITKIN SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS
All Aitkin School Board members were asked to provide comment. These were the answers received:
• Dawn Houser: “There were several people who devoted many hours to sit at the fair booth, make phone calls, present at numerous meetings and community events, and many other activities. My heart is full, knowing that the residents of the Aitkin School District overwhelming supported the CPL. The message received is that children and their education matter to the residents of Aitkin.
“By no means am I disillusioned that this means, we (the school board), do not have to continue to do the hard work involved in setting policy and offering leadership to the district. This CPL will only help to stabilize the financial situation of the district. We (the board) must still do the hard work of casting a vision and making hard decisions that will strengthen and move our district into the future. The voters of ISD #1 have entrusted us with the gift of this CPL. Now we (the board) must be good stewards of it.”
• Joe Ryan: “We are grateful to our school district taxpayers and patrons who made the decision to support our schools, and enable us to maintain our current educational and activity offering for our kids and grandkids. Now it is incumbent upon the board to focus and create a clear vison and plan for the future of our schools and community. We invite parents and community members to participate, to offer constructive ideas and solutions to help improve the educational experience and academic performance for all children and the families we serve. Together, let’s raise the bar and set our Aitkin Schools apart.”
• Cindi Hills: “Passing the CPL was a critical step in our ability as a district to move forward in providing a quality, well rounded education for our students. To me, this was a vote of confidence in our students and staff, and a step in the right direction for the communities we serve.”
HILL CITY SCHOOL BOARD
Because of a pair of resignations, Hill City Independent School District #2 held a pair of uncontested elections Nov. 2.
Rich Kingsley (44 votes) and Ronald Saxton (41) ran unopposed for the two seats and were elected.
