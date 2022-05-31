The Northland Foundation announced the individuals and projects awarded Maada’ookiing grants. The Maada’ookiing board met in March to review and approve awards.
Maada’ookiing (“the distribution” in Ojibwe) is a Northland Foundation program to strengthen relationships with the indigenous community, build partnerships with native nations and offer support for community members to expand capacity in northeastern Minnesota.
MARCH GRANTEES:
Sarah Agaton Howes: $2,500 To create an updated edition of the Nookomis Obagijigan Moccasin Pattern Book to teach the traditional practice of making moccasins.
Sherelle Graves: $2,500 To teach traditional quilt-making practices and how they are used in ceremony and with Ojibwe language.
Emily Smith: $2,500 To support the preservation and sharing of Ojibwe culture through Big Drum ceremonies in the Sawyer area.
Cheyanne Peet: $2,500 To create opportunities for Anishinaabe women across generations to learn traditional quilt-making and foster healing.
Gerald White: $2,400 To create a series of videos that share the history and techniques for making traditional Ojibwe-style canoe paddles.
Theodore DeFoe: $2,500 To provide programming for youth to share knowledge on the gathering and use of birchbark and basswood in traditional ceremony and crafts.
Amber Reynolds: $2,000 To provide positive, enriching opportunities to help people maintain their sobriety.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
