Candidates, absences and cellphone policies were revisited at a special session held by the McGregor School Board July 11.
School board candidates
McGregor School administrative secretary Jodi Maas was appointed as the election administrator. Candidates wanting to file for the three available seats on the school board with terms of four years each must do so between Tuesday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the superintendent secretary in the district office. The office is located in the elementary school and open from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those interested may call 218-768-5121 for more information. There is a filing fee of $2.
Candidates must be eligible voters, 21 years of age or older, a resident of the district for 30 days prior to the election and no other affidavit on file for another office.
Teacher mentor program
Early Childhood Special Education teacher Elizabeth Kabus presented a teacher mentor program to the board.
From investigating other schools that have a similar program in place, Kabus has developed a program for McGregor.
Kabus said she believes the program will “help with the longevity of our staff.” Mentors will provide assistance with new and non-tenured teachers, paras and, for the first year, other staff members with learning the basics.
There will workshops and monthly meetings to attend and mentors will provide all-around support. So far, Kabus has six total mentors for the program.
“It will set us apart,” said Kabus who is putting together a handbook to present at a later date.
McGregor has financing to fund the program for two years. The approximate cost will be $18,000 for the first year and about $10,000-11,000 for the next year.
Lunch, credits and absences
Bob Staska, high school principal and athletic director, spoke to the board about some issues discussed at a Policy Committee meeting held in June. Staska said there were four main topics: open lunch, number of credits required for graduation, number of student absences and the school’s cellphone policy.
The school will not have an open lunch policy at least for the beginning of this coming school year.
Some students stop taking credit courses when they realize they have hit 50 credits which is the required amount for graduation. The amount that students could earn is 56.
Absences have been somewhat of a problem in previous school years. It is on occasion difficult for the school to verify if a student’s absence is excused.
An email specifically for absences was one suggestion. Another was an attendance phone line and getting information to and from parents through the JMC Portal. JMC Portal is a student record management software system already in place in the McGregor School District.
“The proactive part is just making a phone call to parents,” said Staska. Some students who are absent are looking at truancy because the absence hasn’t been able to be verified with parents.
“Thresholds for our truancy are much lower than allowed,” said Cline. “We had a large number of truancies this (past) year.”
“Truancy, by definition,” said Staska, “is any part of three unexcused days. A habitual truant is seven days. Skipping three classes on three separate days is considered truant.”
Aitkin County truancy procedures are the following:
Step one: School sends at least two letters of warning to the family and attempts to resolve truancy issue without county intervention.
Step Two: School official completes petition, has it notarized and returns it to Aitkin County along with documentation of absences and attempted interventions.
Step Three: County will contact school with court date; school official will be required to be in physical attendance in order to support the petition.
Cellphones in class
Unmonitored student cellphone use in class was addressed by the board.
Strong opinions were conveyed on both sides of the issue. Some in attendance feel they are huge distractions not only for individual students but the entire learning environment. They can be a source for cyber bullying and possible fights. Getting a text can make people lose their entire train of thought.
McGregor School Superintendent Brad Johnson and Staska can monitor the student’s school emails and address concerns when certain words or phrases are used.
School Resource Officer Jon Cline told of several girls who were on what he said was an unsafe site with adult males while they were on school grounds. “We’re responsible for what happens in this building,” he said. “We have incidents of threats of assault and rape taking place in school via social media, we’ve had an out-of-school incident on Snapchat that ended up blowing up. That ended up with a group of kids gathering at the school at the end of the day going at each other’s throats.”
Wikipedia said, “Snapchat is a multimedia app that can be used on smart phones running Android or iOS. It allows users to send pictures or videos, named ‘Snaps,’ to contacts. One of the principal features of Snapchat is that pictures and messages are usually only available for a short time before they become inaccessible to their recipients. On average more than four billion Snaps are sent each day. Snapchat is popular among the younger generations, particularly those below the age of 16, leading to many privacy concerns for parents.
The term nomophobia or NO MObile PHone PhoBIA is used to describe a psychological condition when people have a fear of being detached from mobile phone connectivity. Cline said that 88% of kids say that they go through anxiety when they don’t have their phones.
The devices are also seen as a useful tool. They can help in the event of an incident. Some students use it to benefit their education by taking pictures of notes for example. Kahoot! is used in some classrooms as well. It is a game-based learning platform that makes it easy to create, share and play learning games or trivia quizzes in minutes. Some teachers allow cellphones to be used in other lessons as well.
Several ideas to help remedy the situation were presented. One was sleeve storage in each classroom for students to place the phone in a sleeve at the beginning of class and retrieve it at the end of the period for classes not allowing cellphone use. This is a “conundrum throughout the country,” said Staska.
It was recommended that grades K-6 have no cellphones in classes (students may have them in their backpacks) and grades 7-12 put them in sleeves on the doors in each classroom.
“It’s part of society, we need to teach these kids how to use these things,” said board member Larry Doten. Board member Bethany Sellers added “There is a time and place for cellphones.”
There will be certain exemptions from a cellphone ban such as if a student uses one for diabetes management or other medical reasons.
“This is a loaded topic,” said board member Liz Dean. “What are we trying to accomplish?” Board member Jordan Moser said, “This is one thing we can control to try to make a positive impact, instill accountability and responsibility in these young adults.”
“It’s about optimizing the learning environment,” said Dean.
The next step will be approval of a handbook at a future meeting.
Other business
The education identity and access management board resolution approval was passed. The resolution requires an annual designation of an identified official with authority. Johnson was appointed. Identity and access management ensures that the right people and job roles in an organization (identities) can access the tools needed to perform tasks.
An annual requirement of Title I programming is a service agreement for the transportation of children and youth in foster care placement.
Aitkin County determines appropriate education placement and presumes that the child should remain in the school of origin to provide stability and continuity for the child, unless contrary to the child’s best interests. If a foster care provider’s home is not in the McGregor School District, children can be transported to the school each school day.
When feasible, students in foster care will be transported on an existing bus route. If a route does not exist or is not feasible, the district will negotiate to find the best possible means of transportation. The district and the county will share transportation costs.
McGregor School Board meeting minutes can be found on the school’s website at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/district/school-board/school-board-minutes/2022-minutes/284826.
The next regular meeting is Monday, July 25 in the school auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.