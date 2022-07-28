Vaping is the inhaling of vapor created by something called an electronic cigarette or a vape “pen” that seems to be becoming more and more popular with teens.
More people in the United States are addicted to nicotine than any other drug, stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said quitting smoking may require several attempts before quitters can successfully put smoking behind them.
Some people feel that vaping may help them quit smoking cigarettes. Others feel that vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes.
Data from the American Heart Association said that each day over 3,500 youths begin vaping.
“Vaping is less harmful than smoking but it’s still not safe,” said Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease in an article on www.hopkinsmedicine.org.
According to the Bloomberg School of Public Health, researchers found that the aerosol particles that vapers breathe contain some of the same toxic metals and metallic elements found in conventional cigarettes, including cadmium and nickel. Potentially unsafe levels of several other dangerous substances, such as arsenic, chromium and manganese, were also found.
In a 2021 McGregor School Board article in the Aitkin Age, it was reported that “Vaping has become a really big problem in the high school,” said Principal Bob Staska. “Students are rapidly becoming addicted and it is a distraction for other students when vaping students are repeatedly asking to leave the classroom.”
In the April 8, 2022 edition of the school newspaper The Merc Minute, Jordan Paquette wrote that a grant was approved for the McGregor community to start a vaping prevention program.
She said the program had many aspects such as promoting and advertising not to use products like e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vape pens and nicotine products in general.
In June of this year, Brody Simonson was selected as the e-cigarette prevention coordinator through McGregor Community Education.
Simonson submitted results from a 2022 Vaping Survey taken by the McGregor students.
The survey asked 34 students what products they had used and how often. Many of the responses were None/Skipped. All students surveyed said they had not vaped in the last 30 days. The survey also asked what the students’ sources of stress were in a multiple-choice format with the majority of the students responding that school and nothing was where their stress originated. Two students said that they didn’t think vaping posed a health risk and three had no opinion on that question with 29 agreeing there were risk factors. Eleven students responded that they would like to stop using vaping products.
“I spoke with one student who admitted that nicotine was really messing with their mental health. They were having a really hard time concentrating in class and were oftentimes stuck thinking about how to get out of class to use their vape,” said Simonson.
The “Vaping Awareness Team” at the school currently has eight active youth.
The team does service work throughout the eastern half of Aitkin County and promotes awareness at local events including the Aitkin County Fair and Wheels Night in McGregor.
“We know vaping is a problem with the youth, per the students participating in the Vaping Awareness Team. The youth in the team are especially passionate about using humor to enlighten the community on this problem,” continued Simonson. “There will be glorious things to come!”
Aitkin County public health
Brea Hamdorf, public health nurse with Aitkin County Public Health, held a presentation at the McGregor School called “Youth Vaping 101” last May.
Hamdorf included statewide data in her presentation. A 2019 Minnesota student survey showed there was a sharp increase in youth vaping from 2016 to 2019 and Aitkin County data also showed a significant increase with a 264% increase in eighth grade students, a 96% increase in ninth graders and 11th graders saw a 156% increase in vaping usage.
Based on data from the 2020 Minnesota student survey, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been associated with increased odds of vaping. ACEs can range from parental smoking/vaping, abuse and neglect to mental illness and peer victimization.
Some of the photos contained in Hamdorf’s presentation show the evolution of e-cigarettes from looking like an actual cigarette, to brightly colored “pens,” to looking like an asthma inaler. Some even include fidget spinners on the outside of the device.
Even though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put restrictions on flavors of the e-juice, over 15,000 flavors are still available with names like Unicorn Frappe.
Health risks
Some students don’t believe that vaping poses health risks but according to Hamdorf’s presentation, the components of the e-liquid used in vaping can include nicotine, propylene glycol (also found in antifreeze), vegetable glycerin and flavorings. The vapor is actually an aerosol that can contain many chemicals that can threaten people’s health such as formaldehyde. The website www.cancer.gov says that formaldehyde is a colorless, strong-smelling, flammable chemical that is produced industrially and used in building materials such as particle board, plywood and other pressed-wood products. It is commonly used as a fungicide, germicide, and disinfectant, and as a preservative in mortuaries and medical laboratories.
High concentration of nicotine have been found to affect concentration, cause behavioral issues and memory challenges. Nicotine can even change a user’s brain chemistry.
The JAMA Network Open is a monthly open access medical journal published by the American Medical Association. In a 2019 JAMA study of nearly 30,000 e-cigarette users above the age of 18, frequent vaping was found to be tied to higher odds of being diagnosed with depression compared to those who had never vaped. The study also found that vaping is significantly associated with higher levels of ADHD symptoms and anxiety.
Information from Aitkin County Public Health said vaping can cause an increased heart rate and risk of blood clots. Decreased blood flow and inflammation of the airways along with a weaker immune response among others are also health effects of vaping.
For more information on Hamdorf’s presentation, contact Aitkin County Public Health at 218-927-7200.
Resources for parents
- Big Tobacco messed with the wrong moms, podcasts on Apple, Spotify and Google
- thevapetalk.org
- https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov
For teens
There is free and confidential help for youth ages 13-17 with one-on-one coaching and youth-specific support materials available by texting “Start” to 36072 or visit mylifemyquit.com
