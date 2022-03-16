Eighth grade ag education students had the opportunity to incubate eggs from a local farm in February.
Students started the unit by watching a video showing the development of a fertilized egg.
The students then monitored the developing eggs in their classroom incubator and found that eight of them began to show signs of life after a week, when they looked at them with a bright light. That is called candling.
“I learned that you can candle the eggs at seven days and see if there is an embryo growing, because at that stage you can see veins,” said a student named Owen.
“My favorite part was when I first saw signs of a little chicken growing,” said Eilee.
The students learned that chickens need a lot of water, warmth and food. They also learned that they should sanitize desks and hands after they handle the growing chickens.
At three weeks old, the chicks are getting feathered out and ready to be taken home with students who have a good place to keep them (and a parent’s permission).
Heimark also had goals for the animal care unit. “My goal was to augment the textbook unit on animal care with a more interactive experience,” he said. “The most important take-home message they are getting is the level of care and interaction required in caring for any live animal. Failure to provide appropriate care has real-life consequences, and that applies in any walk of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.