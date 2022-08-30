Todd Richter from Nexus Solutions gave the board an update on the building project and took the board on a walk-through of the building to see the progress at the McGregor School Board meeting held Aug. 22.

Richter said, “We still are very confident,” he continued, “we are going to work through Labor Day weekend and we should have a majority of the doors installed by the time the kids are back.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.