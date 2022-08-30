Todd Richter from Nexus Solutions gave the board an update on the building project and took the board on a walk-through of the building to see the progress at the McGregor School Board meeting held Aug. 22.
Richter said, “We still are very confident,” he continued, “we are going to work through Labor Day weekend and we should have a majority of the doors installed by the time the kids are back.”
Board member Jordan Moser addressed Nexus and reminded them that they promised the school would be ready to go at the start of the year. “We’re all counting on you guys to get this done.”
Richter responded, “I’ve been doing it for 15 years and never missed a date yet. Whatever calendar days there are left, we’ll probably be working every one of them.”
Public comment
Community members gave feedback in person and in a letter on the importance of keeping the fitness center open even though it is losing money while open to the public. “It seems the school wants the kids to have the activity, and if they want them to have that activity, it seems it’s not going to take the money out of the activity fund or other sources,” said resident Gary Sorensen, “we have to accept the fact that it’s not going to pay for itself but it’s still a major benefit for the students, especially the athletes. So, I think it’s an important thing to continue.” He added that he thinks some people would be willing to pay a little more and asked “Is it worth it to still do it for the school?” Sorensen went on, “I would encourage you to keep it going because I think it’s important to a lot of us everyday citizens and the kids as well.”
Discussion was had after the last school board meeting by some members to move just the fitness center part, not the weight room, to where the music room is now so there could be an outside entrance that would not have to be manned. Access options were also discussed such as key cards. Boosting the revenue of the fitness center was a concern and an idea that if people could have more access, perhaps more revenue could be added.
After more discussion concerning classes, mainly physical education, using the fitness center and if there were other committees formed to garner funding, a question about the rates was asked. The current rates/membership fee for use of the fitness center is $30 per month for a single membership, $50 per couple. Funds are currently offset from the general fund which the McGregor Community Education program contributes to for use of the facility. Total membership at this time is approximately 50 active members.
Moser asked for the finance committee to meet again to look over every possible option to fund the fitness center. Board member Liz Dean said, “I think it would be good to explore the partnership options because I know Riverwood was mentioned as a potential funding possibility.”
There was an advertisement in the Voyageur Press and one-on-one discussions with individuals requesting memberships for the fitness center. A board member said, “I know a lot of people who did come because of that.”
The approximate amount of $24,000 loss of the fitness center funds comes out of staff wages. The loss is partially due to custodial duties in the area and equipment repair costs.
The fitness center financial report was reviewed and a $24,000 transfer from the general fund to cover the deficit of the fitness center was approved with approximately $5,000 of that amount going toward equipment expenses. A finance committee meeting will be scheduled at a later date.
Preparing for students
A report was given on the closed session from July 25 regular meeting pertaining to the annual performance evaluation of Superintendent Brad Johnson. The goals that had been set in the areas of leadership, the building project, district finance, communication and community relations and development of a strategic plan were discussed.
The following was approved: the posting of the certified seniority list; the posting of the non-certified seniority list; the 2022-2023 extracurricular assignments; the resolution relating to the election of school board members and calling the school district general election; the notice of general school election.
Policy #722, public data requests was approved on this third reading. Policy #416, drug and alcohol testing was approved as well as policy #418, drug-free workplace/drug-free school. Policy #524, internet acceptable use and safety policy was also approved. The policies may be viewed on the McGregor School website.
Quotes approved: the diesel fuel quote from McGregor Oil for the 2022-2023 school year; the dairy product bid from Sandstrom’s for the 2022-2023 school year and the bakery product bid from Pan O’ Gold for the 2022-2023 school year.
Employees
Approved at the meeting were the following hires: Tim Arnold as a volunteer assistant cross country coach; Kristi Pelto as payroll/benefits manager/administrative secretary, effective Thursday, Sept. 1. Employee hires effective Tuesday, Aug. 30: Juliette Pouliot as paraprofessional, Patricia Warpula as paraprofessional, Lisa Johnson as a bus driver.
Allison Paquette’s contract was approved as school nurse, effective Monday, Aug. 29. Ronda Vierkandt will move to a para position on special assignment for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years as family engagement coordinator effective Tuesday, Aug. 30 (two-year assignment); hours will be added for Heather Collins - now a total of eight hours daily.
The following resignations were accepted by the board: Ryder Lough, paraprofessional; Joe Pierce, bus driver; Paige Stenson, preschool assistant.
Other business
During Johnson’s report he talked about Kinder Kamp taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 24. The mentor/mentee program started on Thursday, Aug. 25. The program was optional for all new staff and all paraprofessionals.
McGregor High School Principal Bob Staska reported on the number of athletes who have tried out for football, volleyball and cross-country. “Sports for varsity level started last week and junior high started today. Football has 15 ninth-12th (graders), volleyball 19 and junior high football today, it was our first day, had 16 out there with a couple more coming,” said Staska, “Junior high volleyball, we’re anticipating 16. Cross country (boys and girls) seventh through 12th grade, 12 (expected players).”
A closed session was held to discuss superintendent goals for the 2022-2023 school year.
Upcoming meetings
The upcoming meetings will be held in the McGregor High School Library.
• Work session on Monday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.
• Regular meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. (date change)
• Work session on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
• Regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.
McGregor School Board meeting minutes can be found at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/district/school-board/school-board-minutes/ and recordings are posted to the school’s Facebook page.
