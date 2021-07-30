Stock Market Game a big hit for Aitkin students

Ever wondered what it’s like to play the stock market?
A handful of Aitkin Independent School District #1 students got their chance in a simulation this spring, participating in the Stock Market Game – an online simulation in which students are given a hypothetical $100,000 to invest in global markets.
Aitkin High School visual and media arts teacher Kimberly Meirose has coached students who want to participate for the last several years.
Each year, about 600,000 students from around the country in grades 4-12 take part in the simulation. Students compete in two-person teams and are given $100,000 in hypothetical dollars to invest in global markets.
The overarching goal of the contest is to provide students with the tools to be financially independent in the future.
Since its inception in 1977, the Stock Market Game has reached 20 million students.
Students can track their progress every week for a 10-week period, using an online site. This year, Aitkin had a pair of sixth-grade teams – Justice Meirose and Will Vogtlin and Addison Steffens and Ev Nordberg – and an eighth-grade team of Caleb Zasmeta and Camden Visnovec.
The two sixth-grade teams were in contention for top-five finishes among all the Minnesota schools entered in the contest, while the eighth-grade team took a long-term investment approach – one that would pay off over a longer period of time but not rank as highly as short-term investments.
Final results were not available, but all three teams were competitive among not only students their own age, but senior high students as well.
Kimberly Meirose has been involved with the Stock Market Game with Aitkin students for 13 years, originally becoming interested in the contest when she taught the gifted and talented program.
Then, her students placed first, second and third in the state in Investwrite – an essay competition about investing. Now, her son Justice is a participant in both competitions. She got involved because she comes from a family of stock market investors, including her great-grandmother.
“My aunt lived mostly in Haiti where she spent 14 years as a missionary and donated some of the inheritance,” the teacher said. “When I trade stocks, I feel close to my great-grandmother and think how her investments benefited people in Haiti as well as other parts of the world. I want to teach the next generation about investing, and when my son was 9, I opened up a stock account for my son so he can start investing and trading as well.”
Every week for 10 weeks, students got a chance to invest money. Steffens and Nordberg became big investors in Yum!Brands, the fast-food Fortune 1000 corporation that runs Kentucky Fried Chicken, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
Another club favorite in Aitkin was Roblox (which began to be publicly traded for the first time during the competition), Tesla and Gamestop.
Students learn about research and investment strategies such as diversifying portfolios, investing in what they know, research using Google Finance and Value Line and having plans for when to buy and sell.
The Stock Market Game is one of five programs supported by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation. The SIFMA Foundation aims to increase awareness and access to the global marketplace in order to strengthen economic opportunities across communities.
Justice Meirose decided to get involved because it sounded like fun, and Vogtlin followed him into it and joined him on a team.
“It was a fun way to hang out with friends,” Vogtlin said. And, he added, “it beats having to do the dishes.”
Steffens said that the idea of making money and potentially winning prizes appealed to her, and Nordberg gained confidence as the competition went along.
Both Zasmeta and Visnovec said that the game gave them a basic knowledge of the stock – and a chance to make mistakes now and learn from them.
“The Stock Market in general is very interesting,” Zasmeta said. “The strategy, the day trading, and the long-term investing.”
Added Vogtlin, “We are hoping to learn about stocks and be more involved in the real world.”
