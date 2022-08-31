A full “house” of parents, students and community members greeted the Aitkin School Board at its meeting Aug. 15. Board member Kevin Hoge was absent.
New student schedules
A group of students was invited to be the first to address the board. The group had a petition signed by over 150 students that were in agreement that it would be more beneficial for them to have an eighth hour homeroom/study hall to get homework done and receive help from teachers if necessary while they were still in the building.
Aitkin High School juniors, Lexi Hills and Kobie VanPortfliet, spoke about a schedule change that had been made prior to this meeting. Lexi said, “We’re here on behalf of the 150 people who signed a petition in getting the school board to reconsider the schedule.”
Change.org showed the schedule as: lunch for ninth-10th grade from 11:14-11:41 a.m., lunch for 11-12th grade from 11:41 a.m.-12:08 p.m. and a homeroom for ninth-12th from 12:08-12:26 p.m. They asked the board to reconsider the change and told them why they felt it was necessary to have a homeroom as the last hour of the day. “I personally used the homeroom hour at the end of the day to get extra help from teachers with assignments, yearbook meetings and appointments,” said Lexi.
VanPortfliet continued with a list of points that included, “A homeroom in the middle of the day doesn’t give students the opportunity to get through all their classes,” she said. “An 18-minute homeroom is not enough time for club meetings and activities,” continued VanPortfliet, “again, students, teachers and peer leaders who help other students will have different lunch periods and homerooms and they will not be able to meet or accomplish what is needed as a group.”
“Please consider reinstating homeroom at the end of the day,” finished Lexi.
Board member Joe Ryan asked Superintendent Dan Stifter, “Was that just changed recently, like as in this spring?” Stifter answered, “Yes.” Ryan asked Stifter to update the public as to why the schedule was changed at the next meeting.
Stifter responded, “Last year, the high school leadership team met as part of the NTSS multi-tier support system. We are trying to provide more supports, we felt it could be worked in around the lunch period time. It gave us some more time and allowed us to put more minutes back into the class periods.” Stifter continued, “The point the students made about the end of the day and kids missing on activities and things, that’s a valid point, that’s a valid concern.”
Board member Cindi Hills asked, “Is it possible for our administrative team to follow-up with the students?” Hills introduced new Aitkin High School Principal Lisa DeMars to the students in attendance. DeMars told the students, “We’ll visit.”
Public comment
Aitkin resident, Jodi Olson spoke about TikTok videos that “perverse teachers have been putting online all around the country, the ones promoting gender change, ideologies and grooming young children.”
Olson said she is concerned about the state of the nation, society and the school. “I know personally many of the staff, many of the teachers who work here...I also know without any doubt that those that I do know are intelligent enough to spot Critical Race Theory, Social Emotional Learning when they come across it and I’d like to believe that they would never intentionally indoctrinate our children.”
Speaking about going over the curriculum, Olson said, “The concerns of the parents who need this school system have to be taken care of also.” She shared a personal story about a disagreement with someone “she loved dearly.”
“If we, including myself, have something to say to one another, I would suggest that we present our proof and facts to bring about a legitimate discussion for change,” Olson said.
“Do we know of any of our teachers who have put out Tik Tok videos or anything of that nature?” asked Board Member Dawn Houser. Stifter said, “Not that I’m aware of, no.” Houser then asked “Do we have any complaints that any of this indoctrination, any of this type of activity, is happening in any of our classrooms here at Aitkin?” Stifter responded, “I have had discussions with some people who have concerns about it.”
At this point of the meeting, those people watching the livestream may have noticed the video/audio was not the best quality, Stifter said, “With the number of people tuning in, the livestream keeps jumping and pausing.” He said a recording would be posted after the meeting was over.
Speaking next was longtime Aitkin resident and Brainerd teacher/coach Tom Sanford. He introduced himself to the crowd. Sanford said, “The only time in my life I’ve ever watched a board meeting was the last one.”
“I felt sad,” continued Sanford, “for a number of reasons.” He continued, “General Patton once said, ‘If everyone’s thinking the same, someone’s not thinking’. I think it’s great to have diversity in a board and we’re going to be combative and all of that’s good, that’s healthy.
“That guy right there (Sanford pointed to Ryan), was under attack.” Sanford continued, “He (Ryan) has nothing but goodness in his heart, maybe he just has a different way of expressing it, maybe he just has some different ideas. It was mentioned at the meeting, ‘We want the politics out of it.’” Sanford talked about his and his family’s teaching experience, “My dad would be the first to say that the union was very political. I get these things every month (Sanford held up a Minnesota Educator magazine), I’m a member of the teacher’s union.”
“The point is, obviously it’s political,” he continued. “No one can argue that, you do your best to keep it (politics) out of there, we gotta keep our eye on the prize, that’s the kids right?” Sanford finished by thanking the board members for their service. “As you go forward, just remember, if we’re all thinking the same, someone’s not thinking.”
Ryan then asked acting Chair of the Board Noel Bailey if he could have an opportunity to discuss last week’s meeting.
Ryan asked prior to the meeting to speak “to the slanderous charges and allegations that were hurled at me for a second time in the meeting last Monday (Aug. 8).”
“Why would reasonable people desire to join a school board if not with the intention to contribute to improving or helping it grow, attract more families and educate kids as its priority?” asked Ryan. “Why is this horrible behavior happening in our school district? Last week, they doubled down on slandering me and assassinating my character and judgment related to my role on this board.” Ryan continued, “I have falsely been called every name in the book, with one exception, nobody called me a liar.”
Ryan said, “None of you challenged me for what I said to defend my name, rather you went right to unrelated slanderous attacks.” Ryan asked, “Since when did this intentional destructive behavior become acceptable in our role to better serve the public?
“It’s the very same as perpetuating a narrative that I am against teachers, or that I don’t believe anything good happens in our schools. Not true. I’ve been clear about the good things that do happen in our schools and I have been supportive of those things.
“I told the truth and I’ve stated the facts,” continued Ryan. “Last Monday was a clear attempt to silence me.”
Ryan then read from his phone, “Minneapolis teacher’s union contract just agreed to, calls for layoffs of white teachers first. That’s not racist? Secondly, the teacher’s union trains racial equity advocates to push anti-racism in schools.” Ryan then talked about the Fargo School District, “In a seven to two vote, they’re not going to acknowledge the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ before a board meeting anymore.”
Ryan said he would like to see a full line of transparency and parents and community members be involved. “I simply want to be transparent rather than hidden about the public’s business.”
Ryan said, “Opinions and ideas may be different, but silencing someone is not the answer.
“The decline continues and we need to change course,” said Ryan.
“My often stated opposition to permitting CRT, the ever popular gender ideology and the forced indoctrination practices required to make it work are really what this is all about. You don’t want it talked about because that is how it will be permitted and become acceptable,” continued Ryan. “Our kids should not be the targets of adult politics.
“It’s time for positive change. It’s time for strong leadership and to move our schools forward focused on what kids learn and how we teach them,” finished Ryan.
Consent agenda
Stifter thanked retiring employee Tom Bruss for his many years of service to the district.
Student handbooks were approved and can be found on the school website at www.isd1.org.
Aitkin School’s Business Manager Heather Hipp’s contract was renewed and building and grounds supervisor will be Steve Snyder.
Other business
A new bus will be arriving by January and another (already budgeted) will be ordered for the next school year.
Conversation was had concerning Dennis Hasskamp’s seat on the board and how to go about filling that seat. Stifter will select an interim member for board approval to fill the remainder of Hasskamp’s term. Someone currently running for the school board is not eligible to be an appointee. A special election will be held within a year for the seat.
The timing of the available seat was too late to be included on the November ballot. Board member Jeremy Janzen wanted to recognize Hasskamp’s 25 years on the board, “I want to publicly say, for somebody to be on the school board for that length of time and the things that he contributed to Aitkin Public Schools over the years is to be commended.”
Hills added, “We wish him the best. He has provided a significant amount of leadership and stability.”
Drug/alcohol testing and a drug-free workplace/school policies based on Minnesota School Board Association recommendations were discussed and approved. The emergency policy was added because of new laws pertaining to edible cannabis (gummies).
A motion was made to include Aitkin Age articles covering the school board meetings be included with the school board minutes as part of the public information. Hills, Houser and Bailey opposed, motion failed. Because of questions about the content of the July 25 meeting minutes, Hills suggested Stifter take the minutes back to his office to look over and it will be addressed at the next meeting. Stifter read from the MSBA recommendations for meeting minutes requirements. It is not required to include commentary. Janzen said that content has been included before and there shouldn’t be “picking and choosing” of when to include it.
Acting Administrator Heather Hipp, who is also the district business manager, will research meeting minute requirements and bring MSBA guideline information back to the board.
Stifter recommended everyone take a look at documentation shared by Hipp and come back to it. A motion was made to table it until the next meeting.
DeMars and new Aitkin High School Dean of Students Jim Hendrickson were welcomed by the board.
Stifter spoke about a recent personnel committee meeting. There are several positions left to fill and some work to be completed on the building before the school is ready for student return.
“Our kindergarten numbers are in a tough spot,” said Stifter and he recommended hiring an additional para for the increased number of kindergartners. A para position was added.
Superintendent’s report
“We are in the process of hiring,” said Stifter. “We’re just about staffed, but it’s tough.” Stifter was speaking about what seems to be an employee shortage everywhere.
A COVID-19 plan must be put in place in the event a pandemic is declared in order to receive the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES Act funds.
The COVID-19 plan states: “Our plan in the event of a full blown pandemic will remain similar to what we used in the 2020-2021 school year, according to MDE/MDH/CDC guidelines. For the start of the 2022-2023 school year, we will implement the following protocols: Masking will continue to be optional; Quarantine for five days for positive Covid test for students and staff; We will continue to encourage students and staff who have symptoms of an illness to stay home from school until they have recovered from those symptoms.”
Minnesota State High School League fees were paid. The fees were considerably less than previously.
New phones have been installed by CTC (a telecommunications service provider), “It will be up and running,” said Stifter. He talked about a better connectivity and said “I can see it already.”
Curriculum review
A group put together questions for those wanting to be on curriculum review committees as a “blind” process meaning names would not be involved. Hills spoke about a committee formed to identify who is selected out of the people who expressed interest.
Ryan said he didn’t understand the need for the survey. “It wasn’t meant to be scored,” said Hills, “it was to give an impression. It is meant to be a fair process.”
Hills made a motion to go forward with the process of interested individuals to complete the survey so “the committee can continue to do its work.”
Janzen asked if people would be discredited if they didn’t fill out all of the questions on the survey. Stifter said it was just to get an idea of the person’s background. “I think there are some weighted questions in there and I want it to be evident that those will not be a part of the decision process,” said Janzen.
“What’s the purpose of prequalifying volunteers?” asked Ryan. Hills asked for his recommendations for whittling down the 40 interested to the 15 who will be on committees. Ryan said the volunteers could make the selections. “It was intended to just be a way to move this process along,” said Hills.
Janzen explained that anyone not on a committee still has the option of sitting in on the meetings.
The motion passed with Ryan abstaining.
Public comment
Jennifer Cummings spoke at the end of the meeting and asked why the public comment at the end of the meeting had been removed from the agenda. “I just have one thing that I want to say, may I do that now?”
Cummings was allowed to speak. “If 12 of us want to be on the math committee, let us choose which five of those 12 will do so,” said Cummings. “I just want to be on a committee and help develop curriculum and that’s the same that the others want to do as well.
“I just don’t understand why it wouldn’t make sense for the adult taxpayer members of this community who want to be on the curriculum committee to get together, under board supervision, but let us vote for our five people we want representing us on that committee.”
Next meetings
A work session is tentatively set for Monday, Sept. 12 with the next regular board meeting Monday, Sept. 19.
Meeting minutes can be found at https://home.isd1.org/school-board.html. View this specific meeting at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kKEBbQuT8GQ.
Welcome to the discussion.
