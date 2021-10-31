STUDENTS OF THE MONTH - 10-27-21

Aitkin - October 2021
Emma Larsen, Kindergarten
“Emma is always trying and doing her best. She is looking and listening and ready to learn, is kind to her friends and has an excellent attitude every single day. She is a joy to have in class.”
Iona Christensen, First Grade
“Iona is such a kind and helpful girl. She has been a super role model with starting our routines in first grade. Her sweet smile warms your heart. She is a hard worker.”
Bentley Host, Second Grade
“Bentley is very hardworking and strives to do well with every assignment. He participates all the time and follows directions right away.”
Kaedyn Gritz, Third Grade
“Kaedyn is always prepared and ready to go for the next class or lesson. He displays a great attitude in class. He’s been a wonderful role model and he’s extremely kind and caring to his classmates.”
Elsie Kyllonen, Fourth Grade
“Elsie embodies a model student in every way. She is a good listener, follows our school expectations, and is kind to everyone. She tries her best and submits good quality work and is an absolute gem to have in class.”
Jayden Janzen, Fifth Grade
“He shows good leadership in class and is an engaged learner. He helps his peers stay focused and on task and is a joy to have in class.”
Chip Zasmeta, Sixth Grade
“Chip exhibits a positive outlook and attitude in STEM. He will challenge himself and use extra thought to address challenges.”
Kacie Kaiser, Seventh Grade
“Kacie is a joy to have in my first hour class. Outside of being an outstanding student, she is kind and helpful to her classmates and respectful to everyone. She is a natural born leader in the class of 2027.”
Bennett Sadlowsky, Eighth Grade
“Bennett is an excellent student and leader in his classes - especially grades 7-8 boys choir. He always does his best, goes above and beyond what is expected and is always encouraging others, especially the younger students. He is a real joy to have in class.”
Ava Christensen, Ninth Grade
“Ava is a wonderful student to have in class. She is very knowledgeable and eager to learn more. Ava puts forth 100% effort on everything in class. She is also very kind and considerate towards students and staff.”
Breckyn Williams, Tenth Grade
“Breckyn is a wonderful student to have in class. He is a very conscientious with his school work and is “all in” during class activities. He is an awesome leader and positive role model. He is positive, helpful, responsible and, most of all, he values education.”
Cory Teal, Eleventh Grade
“Cory has done a fantastic job to start off the school year. Cory is an active participant in class, displays a fantastic work ethic and is an all-around great student to have in our building.”
Lauren Ratz, Twelfth Grade
“Lauren is an excellent student to have in class. She works hard in class and has a positive attitude towards learning. She is enthusiastic, responsible, and kind to others. She is a proud Gobbler who represents our school on the volleyball team and other school activities.”
McGregor - October 2021
Jack Serfling, Kindergarten
Jack always does his best to stay in the Merc Zone. He has been a great role model and leader in the classroom. Jack follows the rules and enjoys helping others. He makes sure that his friends are following directions and reminds them of what they are expected to do.
MacKenzie Tschida, First Grade
MacKenzie begins every day of school with a smile and a positive attitude. She always follows the directions the first time they are given and is willing to help her peers. MacKenzie is known for being super respectful and kind.
Tanner Rian, Second Grade
Tanner is always in the Merc Zone. He is respectful to others, always does his best work, and makes great choices throughout the day. I can always count on him to have a positive attitude, work hard, and be kind to his peers.
Ayden Jankowski, Third Grade
Ayden is such a kind, respectful and helpful third-grader. He goes out of his way to help his classmates and partners with anyone who he thinks is being left out. Ayden is cool and collected in just about any situation and uses gentle humor to brighten everyone’s day.
Garrett Benjamin, Fourth Grade
Garrett is a hard-working fourth grader. Garrett comes to school with a positive attitude and is ready to be a great friend to all. Garrett is a GREAT partner to work with and works extremely hard and diligently on all his work.
Colton Hann, Fifth Grade
Colton has done an awesome job staying in the Merc Zone! He works hard on his schoolwork and has great participation during class. We can always expect a smile or a comical story with this dude. He adds a fun vibe to the classroom.
Audrey Cook, Sixth Grade
Audrey is a hard-working sixth grader. She is always polite to her classmates and adults and strives to do her best. Audrey has a good attitude when it comes to working – even when it gets hard.
