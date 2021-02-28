Students of the Month - 2-24-2021

Aitkin Students of the Month – February 2021
Lyndon Host - Kindergarten
Lyndon says please and thank you without being reminded. He invites friends to play without reminders. He takes care of his learning tools without being reminded. He cares without being reminded.
Ivy Synkiew - First Grade
Ivy always tries her best! Ivy never complains about her work and asks questions when she needs. Ivy also has a very kind heart! She will stop what she is doing or go out of her way to help others! Ivy is a one of a kind friend and student!
Carlie Parker - Second Grade
Carlie consistently strives to maintain her gold standard of a model student. She follows every class rule and always exhibits happiness and positivity.
Grace Hoppe - Third Grade
Grace consistently tries her very best, completes all assignments with outstanding quality and is kind and respectful to her classmates and teacher.
Dash Manning - Fourth Grade
Dash is a wonderful example of a considerate, kind and caring person. He strives to do a good job on his schoolwork! He helps those around him when he can.
Kate Boyd - Fifth Grade
Kate is a very kind and funny girl. She is always helping in the classroom by cleaning and organizing after she makes sure that her work is complete and she always finds time to be helpful toward others.
Tahlia Matalamaki - Sixth Grade
Tahlia consistently cooperates with teachers and peers. She deals with matters independently and in a positive way. She is committed to doing her best with remote and in-person learning.
Tyler Boyd - Seventh Grade
Tyler is one of the first people in my room everyday and always greets me with a friendly “Hello.” He is very mindful about successfully completing his school work and being of assistance to those who need help. He is just a very likable student!
Kira Hamilton - Eighth Grade
Kira has been an outstanding student all year. She has maintained As in all of her classes. Beyond that, she is an inquisitive thinker and is extremely creative. Kira turned in an amazing Africa project for Social 8 and continues to do top notch work.
Lexi Hills - Ninth Grade
Lexi is an excellent student and a wonderful person. Lexi is very insightful. She goes above and beyond what is required because she genuinely cares about her education and wants to be her best self.
Sydney Morris- Tenth Grade
Sydney is a diligent student who cares about understanding the material, not just earning a grade. Sydney is a bright and hardworking student, an active participant in class, and an all-around responsible person.
Karena Burgstaler - Eleventh Grade
Karena has been an exemplary student both during remote learning and in-person learning at school. She is kind and respectful, a great role model! Karena gets her work done efficiently and accomplishes more than most people can even think possible!
Logan Roos - Twelfth Grade
Logan is a great example of what a student should be - he is a respectful, well mannered young man who goes about his business.
McGregor Students of the Month – January 2021
Cheyenne Blumer - Kindergarten
Cheyenne is a caring, kind, responsible girl. She is always willing to help her peers and her teacher. Cheyenne gets her work completed on time, to the best of her ability. She is excited to come to school and be with her classmates. Keep up the awesome work, Cheyenne!
Angel Defoe - First Grade
Angel goes above and beyond when helping his peers. He takes time to help students who are struggling or unsure of what to do. He is especially helpful to returning students from distance learning. Angel also has a positive attitude and rigor. Keep up the amazing work, Angel!
Wyatt Pylvanen - Second Grade
Wyatt is a very compassionate and determined second grader. He is very respectful to both peers and adults, responsible for getting his work completed, and works hard to stay safe. He has a fun sense of humor that always makes us smile. Keep up the awesome work!
Archer Clark - Third Grade
Archer is a very hard worker. Every day he puts forth his best effort and is always looking for ways to better himself and help those around him. He includes all of his classmates in everything he can. With his school work and with his friends, he shows what it means to be in the MERC Zone every day.
Paige Anderson - Fourth Grade
Paige is a kind, friendly, and responsible fourth grader. Paige works to the very best of her abilities and asks for help when needed. Paige likes to laugh with her friends and includes everyone. You can always count on Paige to help when needed. Stay sweet and thoughtful Paige!
Caleb Burk
Fifth Grade
Caleb is a hard worker! Whether it’s a simple assignment, test, or math challenge, he puts in his best effort. He is known as the “Go-To Guy.” Classmates can go to him for help and friendship and teachers can go to him for any job. Caleb is not only hardworking and responsible, but he is very kind.
Ean Darlow
Sixth Grade
Ean is determined to succeed. He brings work home, asks questions in class, and never gives up when “the going gets tough.” Ean is overcoming challenges through a positive attitude and a sheer will to not give up. Ean is always respectful in school and is also improving his organizational skills. Good job!
