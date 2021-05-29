STUDENTS OF THE MONTH - 5-26-21

Aitkin - May 2021
Riley Ryan, Kindergarten
Riley is always going out of her way to help others. She is kind and thoughtful. She works hard and challenges her brain. She includes others and asks others to play with her if she sees that they need a friend.
Zoe Asmus, First Grade
Zoe comes to school each day ready to learn. She works hard and enjoys being challenged. Whenever asked to help she does it with a positive attitude. Zoe is a joy to have in class.
Cooper Anderson, Second Grade
Cooper has been sweet, honest, caring and empathetic to students and adults. He cares about his school work and those he interacts with. His genuine smile means more than he knows.
Zac Raushel, Third Grade
Zac consistently demonstrates effort and quality in his daily assignments. Zac is respectful to his classmates and teachers. He is helpful to all. I appreciate his positive attitude, too.
Charlotte Lundgren, Fourth Grade
Charlotte is such a bright light in our classroom, and has such a positive attitude. Charlotte is a hard worker, and has a stick with it attitude. She brings a smile to my face every day.
Cadence White, Fifth Grade
Cadence is a good friend by always including others and is always making people smile. He always tries his hardest and will always be willing to lend a helping hand.
Noah Farrell, Sixth Grade
Noah is an outstanding citizen of the school. He also is an academic workaholic! Noah jumps at the opportunity to help others understand the day’s lesson.
Elizabeth Morris, Seventh Grade
Elizabeth is a very smart individual who works hard at school to truly better herself. She is very on the ball - never a missing assignment or even an unfinished question.
Braxton Huse, Eighth Grade
Braxton is an incredibly kind young man with an inquisitive mind who loves to learn. He is always asking insightful questions, participating in discussions, and helping his classmates. He is a true delight to have in class.
Wyatt Anderson, Ninth Grade
Wyatt has been a great student this year. He turns in quality work, and takes pride in turning in his assignments on time. Wyatt works well with other students, and has great ideas to contribute to the group.
Blaise Sanford, Tenth Grade
Blaise is an exceptional student. He puts effort, creativity and extra thought into each and every assignment. He is a respectful student who treats his fellow classmates and teachers with kindness.
Sophia Ryan, Eleventh Grade
She is always a good leader and helper in class. She has a great attitude. She always does her work completely and accurately. She communicates well when she is going to be remote.
Caiden Kjelstrom, Twelfth Grade
He is a bit goofy and brings a lot of fun to class. At the same time, he has an attention to detail in his work and is driven to do his best. Caiden is genuinely curious and regularly ties the curriculum to the “real world.”
McGregor - April 2021
Connor Brennan, Kindergarten
Connor has worked so hard this year. He comes in with a smile, ready to try new things. He is friendly, kind, and caring. He is practicing being responsible every day.
Paige Creswell, First Grade
Paige is such a hard worker. She completes all of her assignments to the best of her ability. Even when she feels challenged, she will still go the extra mile. She is always willing to help others and is a great classroom leader.
Taydem Wahlin, Second Grade
Taydem is a model second grade student. He shows up every day ready to learn. Taydem always works hard to stay in the Merc Zone and is ready to lend a helping hand to both his classmates and staff.
Ellie DeMenge, Third Grade
This kind-hearted third-grader has a way of making everyone around her feel special. Ellie’s classmates know they can count on her to be a good classroom partner or friend on the playground. She is always watching to make sure everyone is being treated kindly and is included.
Logan Wilhelm, Fourth Grade
Logan has put in a lot of effort this year. Since the beginning of the school year, there has been an amazing amount of growth in this young man. His efforts are an incentive for his classmates that haven’t gone unnoticed by his teachers.
Bella Sorensen, Fifth Grade
Bella is a true fifth-grade star and a great model student. She has worked hard from day one to be in the Merc Zone. She stays focused in all academic areas, she never has to be told to get back to work.
Danielle Moen, Sixth Grade
Dani is a steady, positive presence in the classroom. She holds others accountable for their actions and reminds them of good choices.
