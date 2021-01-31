Students of the Month - Aitkin and McGregor - 1-27-2021

Aitkin Students of the Month – January 2021
Bowen Riedel - Kindergarten
“Bowen is such a great kid and is kind to everyone. He tries his best in everything he does and is a ray of sunshine for everyone he meets. Bowen has a wonderful sense of humor and comes to school each day with a smile on his face and an eagerness to learn.”
Lydia Hoppe - First Grade
“Lydia never hesitates to keep learning. She is a hard worker and always asks for help when needed. She is a kind girl who has a fun personality. She makes every day fun in our classroom family.”
Lydia Mehr - Second Grade
“Lydia consistently is a noble, silent leader at Rippleside. She is a great role model and has a great moral compass directing her to do the right thing even when no one is watching. She has a way of helping those around her give more, reflect more and strive more.”
Dutch Hasskamp - Third Grade
“Dutch is so patient and kind to his classmates and teacher. Dutch works hard on all tasks and strives to do well every time. He is so happy to come to school. I love seeing his bright eyes whenever we find a new book.”
Ella Krohn - Fourth Grade
“Ella is a hard worker who seeks help and asks questions when needed. She completes all her work in a timely manner and makes sure it is good quality. She is positive, enthusiastic and funny, and spreads this cheer to others. She is a joy to have in class.”
Madilyn Martin - Fifth Grade
“Madilyn works hard each and every day she comes to school. She is always kind and patient while working with others and is a genuinely thoughtful friend.”
Eliot Christensen - Sixth Grade
“Eliot is a student who will challenge himself in anything he does. He demonstrates manners on a daily basis and is always respectful. He is also a creative problem solver.”
Riley Kohlgraf - Seventh Grade
“She has been doing awesome with all her remote learning. She did great with her assignments before winter break and is keeping up with all her classes.”
Madelyn Schneider - Eighth Grade
“Madelyn is an incredibly kind-hearted and polite student. She demonstrates excellence in all areas of her schoolwork and genuinely loves learning and helping others.”
Emma Jacobson - Ninth Grade
“She is the ideal student. Emma is very outgoing and has fun while learning. She is always positive and brings a lot of enthusiasm into the classroom. Emma is also very kind and considerate.”
Hannah Slette - 10th Grade
“Hannah is a student who is responsible, puts her best efforts into her work and approaches her schoolwork with academic integrity. She is a kind presence in the classroom and in the school in general.”
Jason Tibbetts - 11th Grade
“During distance learning, he showed up to my class in-person and worked hard each day. He produced high quality work and finished his work quickly as well as helped out around the classroom as needed. He is working hard in school and wanting to make good decisions in life and I feel like he deserves to be recognized for this.”
Isabel Wilcox - 12th Grade
“She has been a great student to have in class, she does quality work and it is turned in on time. She is a wonderful student to have in class!”
McGregor Students of the Month – December 2020
Lena Smith - Kindergarten
“Lena Smith is a responsible, reliable and hard-working kindergartener. She does her best work every day and puts her heart into everything she does. She always has a positive attitude and enjoys coming to school each day to learn and be with her peers. She is a kind, caring and amazing girl!”
Liam Sorensen - First Grade
“Liam is a hard-working, kind-hearted, responsible first grader. He is the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it. He also includes others in group activities so that no one feels left out. Liam is a joy to have in class and a great role model for his peers. Keep up the great work Liam!”
Vincent Jones - Second Grade
“Vincent is a joy to have in class. Every morning he comes in with a smile on his face. He is kind and considerate towards his peers and staff members. He treats others with respect and has great manners. Vincent consistently participates in class and works hard on his school work. Vincent is also an amazing artist, especially drawing characters from video games and comics.”
Emma Klund - Third Grade
“Emma is an example to all third graders. She is a hard worker and perseveres when things get tough. Her growth in displaying a positive attitude has been inspiring. She’s kind and always respectful. The third grade is proud of Emma!”
Isaac Muirhead - Fourth Grade
“Isaac is hard working and always has his work done on time. He always participates in class discussions and gets involved with our daily work. He has a positive attitude that is inspiring to his classmates. His well-roundedness in and out of the classroom makes him a very unique student.”
Hazel Guida - Fifth Grade
“What a sweet girl! Hazel is giving a helping hand whenever she can. It doesn’t matter if it’s a teacher or another student, she wants to help. She is one who puts others’ needs in front of her own. She has such a big heart! Not only is she kind and respectful, but she is also a great student. She cares about her school work and doing it with fifth-grade quality. She takes her time to make sure she’s got it just right.”
Sierra Moe - Sixth Grade
“Sierra is a wonderful young lady. She shows compassion for everyone, shares her talents, and in her quiet ways, is a great role model. She is very conscientious about her schoolwork even during distance learning. She has a tremendous amount of Sisu.”
