Students of the Month - Aitkin and McGregor

Aitkin Students of the Month – December 2020
Ellie Flower - Kindergarten
“Ellie talks about how she can invite her friends to play and how to help them learn. She waits patiently to allow her friends turns to learn and talk. ”
DeeDra McCollister - First Grade
“DeeDra works hard in all learning areas. DeeDra has great rapport with both students and staff. DeeDra’s willingness to ask questions and try her best makes her an amazing student!”
Nathan Wille - Second Grade
“Nathan is a hard worker and comes to class with a positive attitude. He is a great listener and is always following directions. ”
Gretta Peterson - Third Grade
“Gretta is a very hard worker and extremely helpful! She has such a positive attitude and is always self-motivated to strive for success in the classroom which makes her a great role model for her peers!”
Michaela Roettger - Fourth Grade
“Michaela is the kindest, sunniest, most enthusiastic person. She works hard to complete all that is asked of her with 100% effort and a smile on her face. She is always willing to help others and make a new friend.”
Domnick Flink - Fifth Grade
“Domnick always wants to do his best work in the classroom. He is kind and thoughtful and a great friend to all of his peers. He is always willing to participate in class and is always willing to help others who need it.”
Natalee Samuelson - Sixth Grade
“Natalee always does the right thing, even when no one is looking. She is conscientious, turns in quality work. She is compassionate, always willing to help, so considerate and polite to both her teachers and to her peers. Thank you, Nati!”
Haley Shereck - Seventh Grade
“Tremendous student – responsible, dependable, mature and, most important, respectful to us staff and to her peers; she is rocking remote-learning.”
Carson Emery - Eighth Grade
“Carson has straight A’s in all of his classes, looks like he cares about his assignments.”
Seth Watson - Ninth Grade
“He has done a great job doing his work remotely. He has all of his work turned in, and turned in well!”
Kane Beirne - 10th Grade
“He has been checking every day and is up to date on his work, very pleasant and has a great attitude.”
Alyiah Fayaz - 11th Grade
“Alyiah Fayaz is an excellent student. She is very responsible and positive. She attends all Google Meets and asks questions. She enjoys learning and helping other students.”
Kylee Tveit - 12th Grade
“Kylee is a dependable, responsible senior. She makes sure to check in often to keep up/not get behind in her duties as a student. She displays a great amount of kindness and compassion for others as well.”
McGregor Students of the Month – November 2020
Gryphon Pylvanen - Kindergarten
“Gryphon is a great role model for his peers. Everything he does is done to the best of his ability. He stays focused and follows directions despite distractions in the classroom. He is kind and compassionate! Great work so far, Gryphon! Keep up the wonderful work!”
Dillon Sather - First Grade
“Dillon was chosen for this honor because he is an OUTSTANDING student! He continually gives 110% effort on all tasks! ” I am extremely proud to have Dillon in my class this year! His sense of humor and personality is truly one of a kind! CONGRATULATIONS DILLON!”
Jacob Pelto - Second Grade
“Jacob is a great student. He is kind, responsible, respectful, and hard-working with a positive can-do attitude. We can always count on Jacob! Keep up the great work!”
Hayden Crouse - Third Grade
“Hayden has been a great student this year. Every day he comes ready to learn. He is always there to offer a helping hand to those in need. Hayden sets a great example of how to treat others and be in the Merc Zone. Thank you Hayden and keep up the great work! ”
Charles Kabus - Fourth Grade
“Charles is a responsible fourth grader who is hard working in everything he does and shows kindness to all. Charles is great to work with and is willing to help anyone in need. Charles also shows his silly side when playing with friends and his clever side doing classwork.”
Audrey Cook - Fifth Grade
“Audrey is a wonderful role model. She is hard-working, respectful and kind. She takes her job seriously and asks for help when needed. She is always willing to lend a hand. She has great manners which have carried through to Distance Learning with great Google Meet etiquette. Audrey always strives to go above and beyond. Keep crushing it! ”
Rowan Litwin - Sixth Grade
“Rowan was chosen for her compassionate and grateful heart. Rowan is always ready to help when needed and always grateful when someone offers her a helping hand. She shows kindness to her classmates no matter what and is always polite. When school (math) gets hard, Rowan still pushes on with a positive attitude. Keep up the good work, Rowan!”
