Aitkin High School Students Of The Month October 2022

Students pictured, not in order: 7th Grade - Matthew Prethish, 8th Grade - Tanner Koonce, 9th Grade - LaRaya Griffin, 10th Grade - Abby Miles, 11th Grade - Riley Belmore, 12th Grade - Samantha Much, Admin Student of the Month - Cole Spolarich.

