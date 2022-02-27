Students of the Month - February 2022 - Aitkin and McGregor Schools

Elliana Dickover
Kindergarten - Rippleside
Elliana has been a ray of sunshine in our classroom. She shares her ideas and helps her friends with a brilliant smile and generous spirit. We are beyond fortunate to have her in our class.
Olivia Weimer
1st Grade - Rippleside
Olivia gives it her best every day! She has a kind heart and a smile that makes you smile back. Olivia is very giving and puts others first. She has a genuine personality and I know it will take her to far places.
Maci Lease
2nd Grade - Rippleside
Maci is a hard worker and kind to others. Maci always has a positive attitude. She gets right to work, participates, and works well with her peers. Maci is a fantastic role model for the school!
Gwendolyn Voller
3rd Grade - Rippleside
Gwendolyn demonstrates determination and perseverance even when things get tough. She does not complain. Instead, she takes a deep breath and faces her challenges head on!
Brianna Ecklund
4th Grade - Rippleside
Brianna is such a hard worker that puts forth excellent effort each day. She is meticulous about her learning and doing well. I love her witty humor and having her in my classroom each day.
Drew Proctor
5th Grade - Rippleside
Drew is a hard working young man. He is a leader in class through his helpful attitude and his friendly personality. He is an amazing friend and willing to do whatever he can to help whomever he can.
Jeremy Betley
6th Grade - Rippleside
Jeremy is an all-around fantastic person. Not only is he a great student who cares about his school work, he is also a great friend and teammate. He is always helpful and kind.
Maelie Kazmerzak - 7th Grade - Aitkin High School
Maelie is a really nice and smart individual. Her thinking and problem solving skills are above and beyond. Maelie leads by example. She is very focused on her education and excels in all she does.
Tyler Boyd - 8th Grade - Aitkin High School
Tyler Boyd is a great kid who is always giving his best effort and on top of that he is friendly and courteous to everyone. He is exactly what a teacher wants! Congratulations, Tyler!
Dustin Pierce - 9th Grade - Aitkin High School
Dustin works very hard and never has to be told to stay on task. He always has a positive attitude and it rubs off on others.
Nathan Trotter - 10th Grade - Aitkin High School
Nathan is respectful and hardworking. He not only works hard in class but he is always helping others understand. He has a great attitude and makes the class a better place.
Ryan Alexander - 11th Grade - Aitkin High School
Ryan has always shown great character in my classroom. He has a great work ethic, is polite, respectful, and consistently contributes to the learning environment.
Zack MacDonald - 12th Grade - Aitkin High School
Zack is a solid student in the classroom, great athlete on the court, and is a good role model with his peers.
Jensen Moser
Kindergarten - McGregor
Jensen has such a great personality. He loves to make others laugh and has been a great role model when it comes time to be responsible. Jensen has a kind heart and loves to help others, Jensen is the first one who will jump in. He works hard to stay in the Merc Zone and has taken on the leader role in class. He is someone everyone can count on. We are so proud of you Jensen!
Levi Opperud
1st Grade - McGregor
Levi has made an abundance of accomplishments this year! Most importantly, is his perseverance. Each day he tries harder, often taking multiple attempts at difficult tasks and not giving up. Furthermore, he is such a joy to have in class. His smile lights up the room and his laugh is contagious. Levi, we are so proud of you and so grateful to have you in our class!
Donna Burke
2nd Grade - McGregor
This is Donna’s first year in McGregor. She was a wonderful addition to our class. She is well-liked by her peers, respectful of others, and determined to do her best work. I can always count on her to be helpful and be responsible. Keep up the great attitude, Donna!
Berkley Teschendorf
3rd Grade - McGregor
This third grader has shown such perseverance this year! And it is certainly paying off. Berkley has shown an incredible amount of growth in academic areas and responsibility. She works hard, even when the going gets tough. She’s always ready to help her teacher when needed and is kind to her classmates. Keep it up, Berkley!
Mason Guida
4th Grade - McGregor
Mason Guida is a great example of the Merc Zone. He lets his determination and ambition drive his learning. He shows his wittiness and cleverness when he has to persist when he doesn’t understand a topic right away. He is a great conversationalist, especially when he can talk about hunting or fishing! Keep up the great work Mason!
Emma Burke
5th Grade - McGregor
Emma is new to the fifth grade team this year and has been in the Merc Zone since day one. She is kind, hard-working and has shown great responsibility. Being a new student can be intimidating and Emma has shown great bravery too- sharing her ideas in class, joining in on new challenges, and helping out when needed. Welcome to the team, Emma! We’re happy to have you!
Allie Ryan
6th Grade - McGregor
Allie has demonstrated a lot of growth this year. She puts forward a strong effort to learn new things. She is a great participant in class discussions, willing to help, and always ready to express her opinion. She is never afraid to face a challenge. It has been a joy working with and getting to know Allie. The best part is watching her hard work pay off. Keep up the amazing work!
