Maddy Farah, Kindergarten 

Maddy comes in every day already in the Merc Zone. She participates in every discussion and is a great role model in class. Maddy is always eager to help her friends during independent work time. She loves to learn new things and isn’t afraid to ask questions. Maddy never gives up and does her best in every activity. Keep up the great work, Maddy! 

