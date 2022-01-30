Students of the Month - January

Sawyer Stiles - Kindergarten - Rippleside
Sawyer has demonstrated so much bravery and has learned to try and keep on trying throughout his first months of kindergarten. I am proud of all of his hard work this year!
Jared Betley - 1st Grade - Rippleside
Jared is a good friend to others and is helpful to them and adults. He listens respectfully and actively participates in the classroom. He always has a smile that I love to see each day!
Thomas Ostrowski - 2nd Grade - Rippleside
Thomas is reflective, poised, and kind. He has a great intellect and thoughtful demeanor. I am so proud that Thomas is such an influential leader in our classroom community.
Castiel Gillingham - 3rd Grade - Rippleside
Castiel has such an amazing attitude toward everything! He is polite, works hard and is thoughtful. I have yet to hear a negative word from him and he has an “I can” attitude! He is a joy to have in my class!
Ben Molloy - 4th Grade - Rippleside
Ben is always so friendly and polite! He enjoys helping anyone around him. Ben’s motivation for learning is very admirable! Independence and hard-working skills make up this great student!
Eva Williams - 5th Grade - Rippleside
Eva is always willing to learn, help and lead! Eva is a leader both academically and athletically. Her work is always done at high quality and she is an amazing volleyball and football player and all-around athlete!
Karson Hasskamp - 6th Grade - Rippleside
This young man is solid! He is an excellent student in all areas of the school, both academically and socially. He exemplifies why Aitkin’s school district is #1.
Will Vogtlin - 7th Grade - Aitkin High School
Will’s teachers have mutually agreed he is a great student, well-rounded ... hard-worker, leader, respectful, ideal for this type of award; outstanding student. He is very intelligent, persistent and excited to learn!
Tika May - 8th Grade - Aitkin High School
Tika is a wonderful student. She is very knowledgeable and eager to learn more. Tika puts forth 100% effort on everything in class. She is also very kind and considerate toward students and staff.
Ellory Grund - 9th Grade - Aitkin High School
Ellory is a great student. She has a great sense of humor. There is no complaint, she shows up and does what is asked of her, and works well with anyone. She is a wonderful student to have in class!
Charlee Genz - 10th Grade - Aitkin High School
Charlee comes to class with an upbeat, positive attitude and a readiness to learn. She is an active participant in class and helps her peers be successful. Charlee is diligent and produces quality work.
Aya Alarab - 11th Grade - Aitkin High School
Aya is an attentive and focused learner in the classroom. She has shown a high level of responsibility toward her studies and maintaining her grades. Her work is fantastic as well!
Joey Hassken - 12th Grade - Aitkin High School
He is busy with BPA, Peer mentors, concert choir, one act, musical and still gets his assignments turned in.
Great school representative.
Colby Wahlin - Kindergarten - McGregor
Colby is a happy, caring, loving boy. Every day he is excited to learn and try new things. He shows his peers that he cares by checking in on them and drawing pictures for them. He has grown into a good role model for his classmates.
Braxton Hayes - 1st Grade - McGregor
Braxton is full of joy and energy. He brightens up the room with his excitement for learning and his compassion for his classmates. He excels at being in the Merc Zone and thus is an excellent leader in this area. We are so proud of him.
Kendra Nistler - 2nd Grade - McGregor
Kendra is enthusiastic and works hard to stay in the Merc Zone. She has a positive outlook and attitude, it’s clear that she has a passion for learning. She is respectful towards others. Her large vocabulary and quick wits surprise me.
Taydem Wahlin - 3rd Grade - McGregor
Taydem Wahlin is a great example of a student in the Merc Zone! He comes into class, gets busy working and participating and follows instructions. He is learning to persevere and not give up! He is friendly, kind, and always smiling.
Archer Clark - 4th Grade - McGregor
Archer is an exceptional role model. He is a hard worker and puts effort into everything he does. He comes to class with a smile and a positive attitude, ready to do his best. He is respectful to peers and staff. Keep up the good work Archer.
Matthew Roth - 5th Grade - McGregor
Matthew “Math Boy” Roth is one hard-worker! As soon as it’s time to work, he doesn’t stop until he’s finished. He is helpful when his classmates are struggling. When he’s not doing schoolwork he makes others laugh.
Jessi Warner - 6th Grade - McGregor
Jessi comes to school with a smile on his face, a car on his shirt and a twinkle in his eye. He has a positive attitude and is a hard worker putting his full attention and effort into his work. He has a wonderful sense of humor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.